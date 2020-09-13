Video Shows 2 L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Compton ambush

“Two deputies were ambushed by a gunman,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at around about 10:00 p.m. last night at a news conference at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.

A female and a male deputy were shot shortly after 7 p.m. while they sat in the vehicle at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

“These are real people doing a tough job, and it just shows the dangers of the job, in the blink of an eye,” Villanueva said.

The deputies suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” and were taken in for surgery according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Video shows a man walking up to the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, firing several times, and then fleeing the scene.

