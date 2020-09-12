Socialize

September 12, 2020 COVID Report: 29 New Deaths and 1,177 New Cases in Los Angeles County



 

Public Health Reminds Residents to Minimize Non-Essential Activities

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,177 new cases of confirmed COVID-19.  Of the new cases reported today, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old. The highest number of new cases among all age groups in L.A. County are in residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old at 35% of all new cases.

 

As younger L.A. County residents continue to drive new infections, the CDC advises in a new report that dining and drinking at places that offer on-site eating and drinking is one of the riskiest activities for COVID-19 transmission. 

 

This serves a reminder to residents to minimize non-essential activities, like dining out, that puts them in close contact with people who aren’t in their household and creates risk of COVID-19 transmission.

 

There continues to be widespread transmission of the virus in L.A. County, which is why it is important not to gather with people who aren’t part of your household. It is still safest to stay at home and avoid non-essential activities.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 253,176 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,197 deaths.

 

“We wish healing and peace to our families and friends who are mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We need the help of our younger County residents to slow the spread even more than we are doing now, so that we can move into lower tiers that allow for the reopening of more business sectors and schools.  This means this is not the time for non-essential activities and social gatherings, but a time for distancing and avoiding close contact with people you don’t live with.”

 

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Nineteen people who died had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,826 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 67 cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

There are 877 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,436,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

253176

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

239574

— Long Beach

11134

— Pasadena

2468

Deaths

6197

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5844

— Long Beach

233

— Pasadena

120

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

– 0 to 4

3949

– 5 to 11

8559

– 12 to 17

10613

– 18 to 29

59503

– 30 to 49

82193

– 50 to 64

46275

– 65 to 79

18390

–  over 80

8637

–  Under Investigation

1455

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Female

120594

–  Male

116075

–  Other

119

–  Under Investigation

2786

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

218

–  Asian

7542

–  Black

7220

–  Hispanic/Latino

89643

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

710

–  White

18966

–  Other

26431

–  Under Investigation

88844

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

18271

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

–  Asian

853

–  Black

574

–  Hispanic/Latino

2974

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

–  White

1365

–  Other

33

–  Under Investigation

18

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

155

742

City of Alhambra

1195

1378

City of Arcadia

461

798

City of Artesia

336

2001

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1463

2924

City of Baldwin Park

2790

3634

City of Bell

1506

4145

City of Bell Gardens

1833

4256

City of Bellflower

2277

2929

City of Beverly Hills

643

1863

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1400

1306

City of Calabasas

249

1024

City of Carson

1765

1881

City of Cerritos

540

1079

City of Claremont

361

989

City of Commerce*

550

4208

City of Compton

3865

3869

City of Covina

1325

2702

City of Cudahy

1056

4337

City of Culver City

374

938

City of Diamond Bar

518

901

City of Downey

3876

3392

City of Duarte

527

2394

City of El Monte

4188

3571

City of El Segundo

127

757

City of Gardena

1201

1959

City of Glendale

3359

1627

City of Glendora

1206

2286

City of Hawaiian Gardens

514

3502

City of Hawthorne

1874

2111

City of Hermosa Beach

201

1022

City of Hidden Hills

6

317

City of Huntington Park

2759

4638

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2752

2423

City of Irwindale

68

4661

City of La Canada Flintridge

173

836

City of La Habra Heights

40

733

City of La Mirada

807

1627

City of La Puente

1437

3531

City of La Verne

439

1319

City of Lakewood

1209

1504

City of Lancaster*

3106

1922

City of Lawndale

606

1803

City of Lomita

236

1139

City of Lynwood*

3123

4335

City of Malibu

101

779

City of Manhattan Beach

336

933

City of Maywood

1376

4906

City of Monrovia

716

1845

City of Montebello

2196

3411

City of Monterey Park

927

1489

City of Norwalk

3099

2880

City of Palmdale

3845

2419

City of Palos Verdes Estates

92

680

City of Paramount

2293

4093

City of Pico Rivera

2305

3586

City of Pomona

5222

3349

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

282

660

City of Redondo Beach

531

773

City of Rolling Hills

11

567

City of Rolling Hills Estates

40

493

City of Rosemead

796

1438

City of San Dimas*

495

1434

City of San Fernando

864

3510

City of San Gabriel

605

1477

City of San Marino

85

640

City of Santa Clarita

3159

1433

City of Santa Fe Springs

533

2902

City of Santa Monica

831

899

City of Sierra Madre

69

628

City of Signal Hill

262

2221

City of South El Monte

766

3668

City of South Gate

4227

4306

City of South Pasadena

264

1013

City of Temple City

511

1402

City of Torrance

1359

910

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

252

825

City of West Covina

2734

2526

City of West Hollywood

521

1410

City of Westlake Village

31

371

City of Whittier

2136

2443

Los Angeles

102835

2543

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

257

3133

Los Angeles – Alsace

351

2820

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

70

2798

Los Angeles – Arleta

1383

4024

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

228

1555

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

603

1937

Los Angeles – Bel Air

79

937

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

109

870

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

147

1116

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4118

4740

Los Angeles – Brentwood

276

892

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

122

1713

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1775

2719

Los Angeles – Carthay

202

1406

Los Angeles – Central

2086

5350

Los Angeles – Century City

111

868

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1448

4288

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

627

1692

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

67

731

Los Angeles – Chinatown

110

1371

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

286

1965

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

304

2006

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

290

2097

Los Angeles – Crestview

184

1619

Los Angeles – Del Rey

335

1119

Los Angeles – Downtown*

762

2770

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

631

1594

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

589

2011

Los Angeles – Echo Park

225

1578

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1169

2796

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

93

1628

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

252

2478

Los Angeles – Encino

545

1206

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1263

2812

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

311

3566

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2193

4622

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

657

2079

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

230

2137

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1122

1928

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

904

4204

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

213

1250

Los Angeles – Harbor City

469

1613

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

945

2167

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

19

789

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

544

3016

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1553

4094

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1043

2155

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

414

2985

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1130

1656

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

274

931

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

764

2677

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

252

3122

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1112

2151

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

80

1755

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

961

2277

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

522

3975

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

297

1949

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1024

3141

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

385

4798

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

468

1651

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

79

2522

Los Angeles – Longwood

112

2602

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

196

907

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

191

2238

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

24

768

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

304

716

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

31

711

Los Angeles – Melrose

1820

2342

Los Angeles – Mid-city

272

1810

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

165

917

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

728

3018

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

525

2174

Los Angeles – North Hills

1721

2795

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3562

2352

Los Angeles – Northridge

1327

1901

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

119

559

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3243

4213

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

26

676

Los Angeles – Palms

517

1178

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2740

3641

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

99

729

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1721

4113

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

132

1206

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

345

969

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

87

1326

Los Angeles – Regent Square

29

1043

Los Angeles – Reseda

2050

2676

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

110

2373

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1886

2417

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

58

1306

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

992

1137

Los Angeles – Silverlake

596

1352

Los Angeles – South Carthay

108

1019

Los Angeles – South Park

1970

5190

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

135

2945

Los Angeles – Studio City

232

1034

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1514

2885

Los Angeles – Sunland

424

2078

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3094

3755

Los Angeles – Tarzana

594

1924

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1196

3029

Los Angeles – Thai Town

157

1601

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

97

1114

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

22

1685

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

466

1676

Los Angeles – University Hills

51

1487

Los Angeles – University Park

1024

3730

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

588

1959

Los Angeles – Valley Village

482

1950

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2793

2997

Los Angeles – Venice

274

809

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

700

4070

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

325

4244

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1843

4475

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2872

5523

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

205

2441

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1867

4375

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

119

2421

Los Angeles – West Adams

859

3109

Los Angeles – West Hills

508

1253

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

483

1283

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2238

4172

Los Angeles – Westchester

401

777

Los Angeles – Westlake

2310

3892

Los Angeles – Westwood

341

630

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2302

6372

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1694

2999

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1063

2119

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1169

2257

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

835

1227

Unincorporated – Acton

65

815

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

665

1525

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

85

1065

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1478

3482

Unincorporated – Athens Village

219

4472

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

279

4118

Unincorporated – Azusa

469

2945

Unincorporated – Bassett

606

4090

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

120

1553

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1920

7061

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

408

2426

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

290

2206

Unincorporated – Del Aire

72

1639

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

11

455

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

44

1765

Unincorporated – Duarte

139

3139

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

98

1852

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5991

4783

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

77

1203

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

653

4266

Unincorporated – East Whittier

79

1489

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

144

1638

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

7

421

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3282

5072

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

974

1742

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

59

2347

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

34

2408

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

180

909

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

94

1329

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

209

1608

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

676

2999

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

83

2064

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

82

2298

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

68

723

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

78

2010

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

202

2416

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

323

1344

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

21

1074

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

26

4200

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

156

1209

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

71

2668

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

28

2177

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

18

1509

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

102

3035

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

635

1245

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

670

3313

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

110

591

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

79

4401

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

173

1955

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1674

2827

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

156

744

Unincorporated – Sun Village

157

2601

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

53

4090

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

67

2025

Unincorporated – Valencia

42

1367

Unincorporated – Valinda

725

3102

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

140

1203

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

682

4225

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

410

1856

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

361

3671

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

933

3465

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

43

1168

Unincorporated – Whittier

61

1612

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1401

4013

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

119

1974

–  Under Investigation

4836

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 67 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

