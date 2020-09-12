September 12, 2020 COVID Report: 29 New Deaths and 1,177 New Cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health Reminds Residents to Minimize Non-Essential Activities

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,177 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. Of the new cases reported today, 71% are of people under the age of 50 years old. The highest number of new cases among all age groups in L.A. County are in residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old at 35% of all new cases.

As younger L.A. County residents continue to drive new infections, the CDC advises in a new report that dining and drinking at places that offer on-site eating and drinking is one of the riskiest activities for COVID-19 transmission.

This serves a reminder to residents to minimize non-essential activities, like dining out, that puts them in close contact with people who aren’t in their household and creates risk of COVID-19 transmission.

There continues to be widespread transmission of the virus in L.A. County, which is why it is important not to gather with people who aren’t part of your household. It is still safest to stay at home and avoid non-essential activities.

To date, Public Health has identified 253,176 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 6,197 deaths.

“We wish healing and peace to our families and friends who are mourning their loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We need the help of our younger County residents to slow the spread even more than we are doing now, so that we can move into lower tiers that allow for the reopening of more business sectors and schools. This means this is not the time for non-essential activities and social gatherings, but a time for distancing and avoiding close contact with people you don’t live with.”

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away were over the age of 80 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Nineteen people who died had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80, seven people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, three people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and three deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,826 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 23% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 67 cases and three deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

There are 877 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,436,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 253176 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 239574 — Long Beach 11134 — Pasadena 2468 Deaths 6197 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5844 — Long Beach 233 — Pasadena 120 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3949 – 5 to 11 8559 – 12 to 17 10613 – 18 to 29 59503 – 30 to 49 82193 – 50 to 64 46275 – 65 to 79 18390 – over 80 8637 – Under Investigation 1455 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 120594 – Male 116075 – Other 119 – Under Investigation 2786 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 218 – Asian 7542 – Black 7220 – Hispanic/Latino 89643 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 710 – White 18966 – Other 26431 – Under Investigation 88844 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 18271 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 853 – Black 574 – Hispanic/Latino 2974 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 1365 – Other 33 – Under Investigation 18 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 155 742 City of Alhambra 1195 1378 City of Arcadia 461 798 City of Artesia 336 2001 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1463 2924 City of Baldwin Park 2790 3634 City of Bell 1506 4145 City of Bell Gardens 1833 4256 City of Bellflower 2277 2929 City of Beverly Hills 643 1863 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1400 1306 City of Calabasas 249 1024 City of Carson 1765 1881 City of Cerritos 540 1079 City of Claremont 361 989 City of Commerce* 550 4208 City of Compton 3865 3869 City of Covina 1325 2702 City of Cudahy 1056 4337 City of Culver City 374 938 City of Diamond Bar 518 901 City of Downey 3876 3392 City of Duarte 527 2394 City of El Monte 4188 3571 City of El Segundo 127 757 City of Gardena 1201 1959 City of Glendale 3359 1627 City of Glendora 1206 2286 City of Hawaiian Gardens 514 3502 City of Hawthorne 1874 2111 City of Hermosa Beach 201 1022 City of Hidden Hills 6 317 City of Huntington Park 2759 4638 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2752 2423 City of Irwindale 68 4661 City of La Canada Flintridge 173 836 City of La Habra Heights 40 733 City of La Mirada 807 1627 City of La Puente 1437 3531 City of La Verne 439 1319 City of Lakewood 1209 1504 City of Lancaster* 3106 1922 City of Lawndale 606 1803 City of Lomita 236 1139 City of Lynwood* 3123 4335 City of Malibu 101 779 City of Manhattan Beach 336 933 City of Maywood 1376 4906 City of Monrovia 716 1845 City of Montebello 2196 3411 City of Monterey Park 927 1489 City of Norwalk 3099 2880 City of Palmdale 3845 2419 City of Palos Verdes Estates 92 680 City of Paramount 2293 4093 City of Pico Rivera 2305 3586 City of Pomona 5222 3349 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 282 660 City of Redondo Beach 531 773 City of Rolling Hills 11 567 City of Rolling Hills Estates 40 493 City of Rosemead 796 1438 City of San Dimas* 495 1434 City of San Fernando 864 3510 City of San Gabriel 605 1477 City of San Marino 85 640 City of Santa Clarita 3159 1433 City of Santa Fe Springs 533 2902 City of Santa Monica 831 899 City of Sierra Madre 69 628 City of Signal Hill 262 2221 City of South El Monte 766 3668 City of South Gate 4227 4306 City of South Pasadena 264 1013 City of Temple City 511 1402 City of Torrance 1359 910 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 252 825 City of West Covina 2734 2526 City of West Hollywood 521 1410 City of Westlake Village 31 371 City of Whittier 2136 2443 Los Angeles 102835 2543 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 257 3133 Los Angeles – Alsace 351 2820 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 70 2798 Los Angeles – Arleta 1383 4024 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 228 1555 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 603 1937 Los Angeles – Bel Air 79 937 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 109 870 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 147 1116 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4118 4740 Los Angeles – Brentwood 276 892 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 122 1713 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1775 2719 Los Angeles – Carthay 202 1406 Los Angeles – Central 2086 5350 Los Angeles – Century City 111 868 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1448 4288 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 627 1692 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 67 731 Los Angeles – Chinatown 110 1371 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 286 1965 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 304 2006 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 290 2097 Los Angeles – Crestview 184 1619 Los Angeles – Del Rey 335 1119 Los Angeles – Downtown* 762 2770 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 631 1594 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 589 2011 Los Angeles – Echo Park 225 1578 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1169 2796 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 93 1628 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 252 2478 Los Angeles – Encino 545 1206 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1263 2812 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 311 3566 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2193 4622 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 657 2079 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 230 2137 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1122 1928 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 904 4204 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 213 1250 Los Angeles – Harbor City 469 1613 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 945 2167 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 19 789 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 544 3016 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1553 4094 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1043 2155 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 414 2985 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1130 1656 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 274 931 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 764 2677 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 252 3122 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1112 2151 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 80 1755 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 961 2277 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 522 3975 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 297 1949 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1024 3141 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 385 4798 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 468 1651 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 79 2522 Los Angeles – Longwood 112 2602 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 196 907 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 191 2238 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 24 768 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 304 716 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 31 711 Los Angeles – Melrose 1820 2342 Los Angeles – Mid-city 272 1810 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 165 917 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 728 3018 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 525 2174 Los Angeles – North Hills 1721 2795 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3562 2352 Los Angeles – Northridge 1327 1901 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 119 559 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3243 4213 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 26 676 Los Angeles – Palms 517 1178 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2740 3641 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 99 729 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1721 4113 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 132 1206 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 345 969 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 87 1326 Los Angeles – Regent Square 29 1043 Los Angeles – Reseda 2050 2676 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 110 2373 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1886 2417 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 58 1306 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 992 1137 Los Angeles – Silverlake 596 1352 Los Angeles – South Carthay 108 1019 Los Angeles – South Park 1970 5190 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 135 2945 Los Angeles – Studio City 232 1034 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1514 2885 Los Angeles – Sunland 424 2078 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3094 3755 Los Angeles – Tarzana 594 1924 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1196 3029 Los Angeles – Thai Town 157 1601 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 97 1114 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 22 1685 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 466 1676 Los Angeles – University Hills 51 1487 Los Angeles – University Park 1024 3730 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 588 1959 Los Angeles – Valley Village 482 1950 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2793 2997 Los Angeles – Venice 274 809 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 700 4070 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 325 4244 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1843 4475 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2872 5523 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 205 2441 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1867 4375 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 119 2421 Los Angeles – West Adams 859 3109 Los Angeles – West Hills 508 1253 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 483 1283 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2238 4172 Los Angeles – Westchester 401 777 Los Angeles – Westlake 2310 3892 Los Angeles – Westwood 341 630 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2302 6372 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1694 2999 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1063 2119 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1169 2257 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 835 1227 Unincorporated – Acton 65 815 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 665 1525 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 85 1065 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1478 3482 Unincorporated – Athens Village 219 4472 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 279 4118 Unincorporated – Azusa 469 2945 Unincorporated – Bassett 606 4090 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 120 1553 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1920 7061 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 408 2426 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 290 2206 Unincorporated – Del Aire 72 1639 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 11 455 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 44 1765 Unincorporated – Duarte 139 3139 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 98 1852 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5991 4783 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 77 1203 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 653 4266 Unincorporated – East Whittier 79 1489 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 144 1638 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 7 421 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3282 5072 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 974 1742 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 59 2347 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 34 2408 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 180 909 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 94 1329 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 209 1608 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 676 2999 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 83 2064 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 82 2298 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 68 723 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 78 2010 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 202 2416 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 323 1344 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 21 1074 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 26 4200 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 156 1209 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 28 2177 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 18 1509 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 102 3035 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 635 1245 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 670 3313 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 26 9738 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 110 591 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 79 4401 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 173 1955 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1674 2827 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 156 744 Unincorporated – Sun Village 157 2601 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 53 4090 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 67 2025 Unincorporated – Valencia 42 1367 Unincorporated – Valinda 725 3102 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 140 1203 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 682 4225 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 410 1856 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 361 3671 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 933 3465 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 43 1168 Unincorporated – Whittier 61 1612 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1401 4013 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 119 1974 – Under Investigation 4836

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 67 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

