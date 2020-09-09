Census Parade Headed to Norwalk Neighborhoods Saturday, September 12

Norwalk, CA – With three weeks to go before the close of the 2020 Census, the Norwalk Census Parade makes its return this Saturday, September 12. From 9 to 11 a.m., the caravan of decorated vehicles will visit four neighborhoods to share the message that Everyone Counts in Norwalk.

Residents are encouraged to join the festivities by coming out to their front porches and yards. Participating residents are eligible to receive prizes.

In addition, the community is invited to visit our Census booths, located throughout the parade route, to obtain information and promotional items, as well as connect with Census Bureau staff for assistance with online forms.

The Census Booths will be located at:

14006 Clarkdale Avenue

Ramona Park, 13244 Mapledale Street

Vista Verde Park, 11459 Ratfliffe Street

The Census Parade map is available at www.norwalk.org/residents/community/2020-census-everyone-counts-todos-cuentan. For more information, please call Public Affairs at (562) 929-5735.

