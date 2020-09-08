State Route Closures Due to Wildfires in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is alerting motorists of closures due to two wildland fires burning in US National Forests near state routes in San Bernardino county.
El Dorado Fire Updates:
Information Line: 909.383.5688 inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7148/
Bobcat Fire Updates:
Los Angeles County Fire Department twitter.com/Angeles_NF
Information will be updated when there are changes to the road closures. Follow us for the latest information on Facebook and Twitter. You can plan your commute and view live traffic conditions using QuickMap and planned lane closures.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Public Affairs at 909-383-4631 or TTY 711.
