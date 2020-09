Three People Shot in Apartment Complex in Santa Ana

STAFF REPORT • September 2, 2020 • 4:35 p.m.

Three people have been found shot in a apartment complex in Santa Ana near the 55 and 405 freeways at 9 MacArthur Place. An active investigation is underway as one person was found shot in the lobby while two others were shot in a unit on the 15th floor.

No word on how bad they were injured. Police say shooter could still be in building.

