Frito Lay Issues Voluntary Recall

Frito-Lay initiated a limited voluntary recall of select Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips products and variety packs which contain these products because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The potentially impacted Lay’s BBQ product is limited to product in the 60 ct. Sysco Variety Pack and 30 ct. Variety Pack in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.

