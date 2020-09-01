45 New Deaths and 840 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The 7-day average of new cases is just under 1,300, which has declined steadily over the past month.

Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported today, 70% are of people under the age of 50 years old. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest number of new cases among all age groups in LA County, 35% of new cases today. Children under the age of 11 years old represent 6% of new cases today.

There continues to be widespread transmission of the virus in L.A. County, which is why it is important not to gather with people who aren’t part of your household as it puts you at a greater risk for COVID-19. It is still safest to stay at home and avoid gatherings, even if everyone present is taking precautions.

The following examples of in-person gatherings are not permitted, even if they feel safe: celebrating the new arrival of a baby with a baby shower or gender reveal party; having a barbeque with a group of friends in the backyard for Labor Day; hosting a study group with school students; having dinner with extended family and friends to honor the High Holidays (Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur); gathering at the beach with friends over the hot weekend. These types of gatherings are risky as they bring together people who do not live together and increase the chances of community transmission.

To date, Public Health has identified 242,521 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,829 deaths. There are currently 1,057 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 87 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the 45 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Forty people had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 30 and 49.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,486 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 2,305,085 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“We are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we look at the possibility of re-opening more businesses and, eventually, schools, there is a lot at stake. Increased numbers of people being around one another can result in more transmission of COVID-19, at a time where we need to be doubling down on our efforts to slow the spread. Our past weekend inspections demonstrated that 20% of restaurants and 17% of markets are still not in compliance with the Health Officer Orders. This does not help us get our numbers down.”

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 242521 840 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 229621 800 — Long Beach 10524 32 — Pasadena 2376 8 Deaths 5829 45 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5502 45 — Long Beach 216 0 — Pasadena 111 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3726 – 5 to 11 8168 – 12 to 17 10137 – 18 to 29 56890 – 30 to 49 78943 – 50 to 64 44393 – 65 to 79 17609 – over 80 8344 – Under Investigation 1411 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 115365 – Male 111247 – Other 108 – Under Investigation 2901 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 198 – Asian 7199 – Black 6701 – Hispanic/Latino 84122 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 685 – White 17839 – Other 26675 – Under Investigation 86202 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 16542 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 812 – Black 544 – Hispanic/Latino 2781 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 1295 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 150 718 City of Alhambra 1144 1319 City of Arcadia 444 769 City of Artesia 302 1798 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1412 2822 City of Baldwin Park 2637 3435 City of Bell 1440 3963 City of Bell Gardens 1766 4100 City of Bellflower 2197 2826 City of Beverly Hills 613 1776 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1322 1233 City of Calabasas 235 966 City of Carson 1701 1813 City of Cerritos 522 1043 City of Claremont 347 951 City of Commerce* 530 4055 City of Compton 3690 3694 City of Covina 1248 2545 City of Cudahy 1017 4177 City of Culver City 372 933 City of Diamond Bar 498 866 City of Downey 3716 3252 City of Duarte 480 2180 City of El Monte 4029 3436 City of El Segundo 122 727 City of Gardena 1140 1859 City of Glendale 3131 1516 City of Glendora 1153 2185 City of Hawaiian Gardens 488 3325 City of Hawthorne 1820 2050 City of Hermosa Beach 191 971 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2636 4431 City of Industry 30 6865 City of Inglewood 2646 2330 City of Irwindale 66 4524 City of La Canada Flintridge 164 793 City of La Habra Heights 37 678 City of La Mirada 780 1573 City of La Puente 1398 3435 City of La Verne 420 1262 City of Lakewood 1162 1446 City of Lancaster* 2946 1823 City of Lawndale 582 1731 City of Lomita 227 1095 City of Lynwood* 2969 4121 City of Malibu 95 733 City of Manhattan Beach 315 875 City of Maywood 1325 4724 City of Monrovia 688 1773 City of Montebello 2090 3247 City of Monterey Park 890 1429 City of Norwalk 2990 2778 City of Palmdale 3642 2291 City of Palos Verdes Estates 87 643 City of Paramount 2223 3968 City of Pico Rivera 2217 3449 City of Pomona 5003 3208 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 270 632 City of Redondo Beach 513 747 City of Rolling Hills 8 412 City of Rolling Hills Estates 39 481 City of Rosemead 762 1377 City of San Dimas* 476 1379 City of San Fernando 816 3315 City of San Gabriel 580 1416 City of San Marino 78 587 City of Santa Clarita 3013 1367 City of Santa Fe Springs 507 2761 City of Santa Monica 784 848 City of Sierra Madre 67 610 City of Signal Hill 245 2077 City of South El Monte 735 3519 City of South Gate 4083 4160 City of South Pasadena 250 960 City of Temple City 490 1344 City of Torrance 1294 867 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 243 796 City of West Covina 2605 2407 City of West Hollywood 500 1353 City of Westlake Village 28 335 City of Whittier 2027 2318 Los Angeles 98476 2435 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 250 3048 Los Angeles – Alsace 338 2716 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 68 2718 Los Angeles – Arleta 1304 3794 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 219 1493 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 568 1825 Los Angeles – Bel Air 77 914 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 104 830 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 139 1055 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4026 4634 Los Angeles – Brentwood 260 840 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 114 1601 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1699 2602 Los Angeles – Carthay 192 1337 Los Angeles – Central 2006 5145 Los Angeles – Century City 109 852 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1400 4146 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 601 1622 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 62 676 Los Angeles – Chinatown 109 1359 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 279 1917 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 275 1815 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 280 2025 Los Angeles – Crestview 178 1566 Los Angeles – Del Rey 325 1086 Los Angeles – Downtown* 705 2563 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 608 1536 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 556 1898 Los Angeles – Echo Park 217 1522 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1121 2681 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 88 1541 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 241 2369 Los Angeles – Encino 506 1120 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1228 2734 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 300 3440 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2118 4464 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 627 1984 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 223 2072 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1058 1818 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 883 4106 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 198 1162 Los Angeles – Harbor City 450 1548 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 914 2096 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 529 2933 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1498 3949 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1008 2083 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 401 2891 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1067 1563 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 256 870 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 739 2589 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 238 2948 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1073 2076 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 78 1711 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 901 2135 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 505 3845 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 279 1831 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 989 3034 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 375 4673 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 452 1595 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 61 1947 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 181 838 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 179 2097 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 20 640 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 293 690 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1755 2259 Los Angeles – Mid-city 265 1763 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 153 851 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 669 2773 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 509 2108 Los Angeles – North Hills 1652 2683 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3340 2206 Los Angeles – Northridge 1259 1804 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 114 535 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3096 4022 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 22 572 Los Angeles – Palms 499 1137 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2611 3470 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 92 677 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1680 4015 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 126 1151 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 328 922 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 81 1235 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 Los Angeles – Reseda 1960 2558 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 106 2286 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 37 875 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1845 2364 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 56 1261 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 946 1084 Los Angeles – Silverlake 586 1329 Los Angeles – South Carthay 107 1010 Los Angeles – South Park 1885 4966 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 130 2836 Los Angeles – Studio City 226 1007 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1418 2702 Los Angeles – Sunland 409 2004 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2961 3594 Los Angeles – Tarzana 563 1823 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1151 2915 Los Angeles – Thai Town 147 1499 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 89 1023 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 18 1378 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 426 1532 Los Angeles – University Hills 50 1458 Los Angeles – University Park 899 3274 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 552 1839 Los Angeles – Valley Village 465 1881 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2641 2834 Los Angeles – Venice 264 779 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 675 3924 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 311 4062 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1766 4288 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2793 5371 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 204 2429 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1793 4202 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 110 2238 Los Angeles – West Adams 820 2968 Los Angeles – West Hills 471 1162 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 467 1241 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2128 3967 Los Angeles – Westchester 388 752 Los Angeles – Westlake 2254 3797 Los Angeles – Westwood 322 595 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2230 6172 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1631 2887 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1033 2059 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1121 2165 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 806 1184 Unincorporated – Acton 61 765 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 628 1440 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 81 1015 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1418 3341 Unincorporated – Athens Village 211 4309 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 262 3867 Unincorporated – Azusa 449 2820 Unincorporated – Bassett 587 3962 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 117 1514 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1905 7006 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 391 2325 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 281 2138 Unincorporated – Del Aire 70 1593 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 11 455 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 43 1725 Unincorporated – Duarte 124 2800 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 94 1776 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5763 4600 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 71 1109 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 613 4004 Unincorporated – East Whittier 77 1451 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 139 1581 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3189 4929 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 941 1683 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 58 2307 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 6 546 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 30 2125 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 163 823 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 86 1216 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 194 1493 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 648 2875 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 78 1940 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 79 2214 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 77 1984 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 188 2249 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 313 1302 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 20 1022 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 147 1139 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 23 1788 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 89 2648 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 599 1174 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 647 3200 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 23 8614 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 101 542 Unincorporated – Saugus 26 16774 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 76 4234 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 167 1887 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1584 2675 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 154 735 Unincorporated – Sun Village 150 2485 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 49 3781 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 62 1874 Unincorporated – Valencia 41 1335 Unincorporated – Valinda 701 2999 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 137 1177 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 652 4039 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 394 1784 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 351 3569 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 896 3328 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 42 1140 Unincorporated – Whittier 59 1559 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1346 3855 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 112 1858 – Under Investigation 4891

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eighty-seven cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

