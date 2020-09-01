Socialize

45 New Deaths and 840 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 45 new deaths and 840 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. The 7-day average of new cases is just under 1,300, which has declined steadily over the past month.

 Younger residents continue to make up the majority of positive new cases. Of the new cases reported today, 70% are of people under the age of 50 years old. Residents between the ages of 30 and 49 years old have the highest number of new cases among all age groups in LA County, 35% of new cases today. Children under the age of 11 years old represent 6% of new cases today.

 There continues to be widespread transmission of the virus in L.A. County, which is why it is important not to gather with people who aren’t part of your household as it puts you at a greater risk for COVID-19. It is still safest to stay at home and avoid gatherings, even if everyone present is taking precautions.

 The following examples of in-person gatherings are not permitted, even if they feel safe: celebrating the new arrival of a baby with a baby shower or gender reveal party; having a barbeque with a group of friends in the backyard for Labor Day; hosting a study group with school students; having dinner with extended family and friends to honor the High Holidays (Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur); gathering at the beach with friends over the hot weekend. These types of gatherings are risky as they bring together people who do not live together and increase the chances of community transmission.

 To date, Public Health has identified 242,521 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,829 deaths. There are currently 1,057 hospitalized, of which 33% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 87 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 Of the 45 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 16 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 17 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Forty people had underlying health conditions including 14 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and one person between the ages of 30 and 49.

 Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,486 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 Testing results are available for 2,305,085 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 “We are sad to report today that more Angelenos have lost their lives to COVID-19, and their loved ones are in our hearts as they mourn,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we look at the possibility of re-opening more businesses and, eventually, schools, there is a lot at stake. Increased numbers of people being around one another can result in more transmission of COVID-19, at a time where we need to be doubling down on our efforts to slow the spread. Our past weekend inspections demonstrated that 20% of restaurants and 17% of markets are still not in compliance with the Health Officer Orders. This does not help us get our numbers down.”

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

 Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

242521

840

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

229621

800

— Long Beach

10524

32

— Pasadena

2376

8

Deaths

5829

45

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5502

45

— Long Beach

216

0

— Pasadena

111

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3726

 

– 5 to 11

8168

 

– 12 to 17

10137

 

– 18 to 29

56890

 

– 30 to 49

78943

 

– 50 to 64

44393

 

– 65 to 79

17609

 

–  over 80

8344

 

–  Under Investigation

1411

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

115365

 

–  Male

111247

 

–  Other

108

 

–  Under Investigation

2901

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

198

 

–  Asian

7199

 

–  Black

6701

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

84122

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

685

 

–  White

17839

 

–  Other

26675

 

–  Under Investigation

86202

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

16542

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

 

–  Asian

812

 

–  Black

544

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2781

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

 

–  White

1295

 

–  Other

28

 

–  Under Investigation

16

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

150

718

City of Alhambra

1144

1319

City of Arcadia

444

769

City of Artesia

302

1798

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1412

2822

City of Baldwin Park

2637

3435

City of Bell

1440

3963

City of Bell Gardens

1766

4100

City of Bellflower

2197

2826

City of Beverly Hills

613

1776

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1322

1233

City of Calabasas

235

966

City of Carson

1701

1813

City of Cerritos

522

1043

City of Claremont

347

951

City of Commerce*

530

4055

City of Compton

3690

3694

City of Covina

1248

2545

City of Cudahy

1017

4177

City of Culver City

372

933

City of Diamond Bar

498

866

City of Downey

3716

3252

City of Duarte

480

2180

City of El Monte

4029

3436

City of El Segundo

122

727

City of Gardena

1140

1859

City of Glendale

3131

1516

City of Glendora

1153

2185

City of Hawaiian Gardens

488

3325

City of Hawthorne

1820

2050

City of Hermosa Beach

191

971

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2636

4431

City of Industry

30

6865

City of Inglewood

2646

2330

City of Irwindale

66

4524

City of La Canada Flintridge

164

793

City of La Habra Heights

37

678

City of La Mirada

780

1573

City of La Puente

1398

3435

City of La Verne

420

1262

City of Lakewood

1162

1446

City of Lancaster*

2946

1823

City of Lawndale

582

1731

City of Lomita

227

1095

City of Lynwood*

2969

4121

City of Malibu

95

733

City of Manhattan Beach

315

875

City of Maywood

1325

4724

City of Monrovia

688

1773

City of Montebello

2090

3247

City of Monterey Park

890

1429

City of Norwalk

2990

2778

City of Palmdale

3642

2291

City of Palos Verdes Estates

87

643

City of Paramount

2223

3968

City of Pico Rivera

2217

3449

City of Pomona

5003

3208

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

270

632

City of Redondo Beach

513

747

City of Rolling Hills

8

412

City of Rolling Hills Estates

39

481

City of Rosemead

762

1377

City of San Dimas*

476

1379

City of San Fernando

816

3315

City of San Gabriel

580

1416

City of San Marino

78

587

City of Santa Clarita

3013

1367

City of Santa Fe Springs

507

2761

City of Santa Monica

784

848

City of Sierra Madre

67

610

City of Signal Hill

245

2077

City of South El Monte

735

3519

City of South Gate

4083

4160

City of South Pasadena

250

960

City of Temple City

490

1344

City of Torrance

1294

867

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

243

796

City of West Covina

2605

2407

City of West Hollywood

500

1353

City of Westlake Village

28

335

City of Whittier

2027

2318

Los Angeles

98476

2435

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

250

3048

Los Angeles – Alsace

338

2716

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

68

2718

Los Angeles – Arleta

1304

3794

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

219

1493

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

568

1825

Los Angeles – Bel Air

77

914

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

104

830

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

139

1055

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4026

4634

Los Angeles – Brentwood

260

840

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

114

1601

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1699

2602

Los Angeles – Carthay

192

1337

Los Angeles – Central

2006

5145

Los Angeles – Century City

109

852

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1400

4146

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

601

1622

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

62

676

Los Angeles – Chinatown

109

1359

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

279

1917

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

275

1815

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

280

2025

Los Angeles – Crestview

178

1566

Los Angeles – Del Rey

325

1086

Los Angeles – Downtown*

705

2563

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

608

1536

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

556

1898

Los Angeles – Echo Park

217

1522

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1121

2681

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

88

1541

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

241

2369

Los Angeles – Encino

506

1120

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1228

2734

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

300

3440

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2118

4464

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

627

1984

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

223

2072

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1058

1818

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

883

4106

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

198

1162

Los Angeles – Harbor City

450

1548

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

914

2096

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

529

2933

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1498

3949

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1008

2083

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

401

2891

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1067

1563

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

256

870

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

739

2589

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

238

2948

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1073

2076

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

78

1711

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

901

2135

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

505

3845

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

279

1831

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

989

3034

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

375

4673

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

452

1595

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

61

1947

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

181

838

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

179

2097

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

20

640

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

293

690

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1755

2259

Los Angeles – Mid-city

265

1763

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

153

851

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

669

2773

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

509

2108

Los Angeles – North Hills

1652

2683

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3340

2206

Los Angeles – Northridge

1259

1804

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

114

535

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3096

4022

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

22

572

Los Angeles – Palms

499

1137

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2611

3470

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

92

677

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1680

4015

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

126

1151

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

328

922

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

81

1235

Los Angeles – Regent Square

27

971

Los Angeles – Reseda

1960

2558

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

106

2286

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

37

875

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1845

2364

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

56

1261

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

946

1084

Los Angeles – Silverlake

586

1329

Los Angeles – South Carthay

107

1010

Los Angeles – South Park

1885

4966

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

130

2836

Los Angeles – Studio City

226

1007

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1418

2702

Los Angeles – Sunland

409

2004

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2961

3594

Los Angeles – Tarzana

563

1823

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1151

2915

Los Angeles – Thai Town

147

1499

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

89

1023

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

18

1378

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

426

1532

Los Angeles – University Hills

50

1458

Los Angeles – University Park

899

3274

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

552

1839

Los Angeles – Valley Village

465

1881

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2641

2834

Los Angeles – Venice

264

779

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

675

3924

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

311

4062

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1766

4288

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2793

5371

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

204

2429

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1793

4202

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

110

2238

Los Angeles – West Adams

820

2968

Los Angeles – West Hills

471

1162

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

467

1241

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2128

3967

Los Angeles – Westchester

388

752

Los Angeles – Westlake

2254

3797

Los Angeles – Westwood

322

595

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2230

6172

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1631

2887

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1033

2059

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1121

2165

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

806

1184

Unincorporated – Acton

61

765

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

628

1440

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

81

1015

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1418

3341

Unincorporated – Athens Village

211

4309

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

262

3867

Unincorporated – Azusa

449

2820

Unincorporated – Bassett

587

3962

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

117

1514

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1905

7006

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

391

2325

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

281

2138

Unincorporated – Del Aire

70

1593

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

11

455

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

43

1725

Unincorporated – Duarte

124

2800

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

94

1776

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5763

4600

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

71

1109

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

613

4004

Unincorporated – East Whittier

77

1451

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

139

1581

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3189

4929

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

941

1683

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

58

2307

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

6

546

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

30

2125

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

163

823

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

86

1216

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

194

1493

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

648

2875

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

78

1940

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

79

2214

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

65

691

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

77

1984

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

188

2249

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

313

1302

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

20

1022

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

147

1139

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

71

2668

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

23

1788

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

89

2648

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

599

1174

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

647

3200

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

23

8614

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

101

542

Unincorporated – Saugus

26

16774

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

76

4234

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

167

1887

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1584

2675

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

154

735

Unincorporated – Sun Village

150

2485

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

49

3781

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

62

1874

Unincorporated – Valencia

41

1335

Unincorporated – Valinda

701

2999

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

137

1177

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

652

4039

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

394

1784

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

351

3569

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

896

3328

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

42

1140

Unincorporated – Whittier

59

1559

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1346

3855

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

112

1858

–  Under Investigation

4891

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Eighty-seven cases reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

