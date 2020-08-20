Wag Hotels Offers Shelter for Pet Evacuations Due to California Wildfires

By Tammye McDuff • August 20, 2020

A state of emergency has been declared due to the devastating wildfires burning across the state of California. To help alleviate the pressures many pet parents may be feeling, Wag Hotels is offering free pet boarding to anyone in the communities that have been forced to evacuate their homes. All nine locations across Northern and Southern California will house cats and dogs in need of overnight care for free up to seven days.

“Our hearts are with the thousands of people who have been displaced during this already difficult time,” said Mike Griggs, Chief Operating Officer. “We understand firsthand how important it is to know that our pets are safe and cared for when our own lives are thrown into chaos. All of us at Wag Hotels are proud to be able to serve our animal-loving community at this time.”

Since 2005, Wag Hotels has made it a priority to support the first responders that serve our communities by providing a fun and safe environment for their pets – while their owners are hard at work keeping everyone safe. All nine of Wag Hotel locations across the state, offer an ongoing discount special on Daycare and Boarding services to firefighters, EMT’s and police.

“Wag Hotels is here to take care of your fur family members by providing them a safe and comfortable place to stay,” added Griggs. “Our accommodations include bedding, food, and walks during their stay.”

Wag Hotels is the ultimate stay and play resort for dogs and cats. The company has redefined the pet care business by offering a variety of innovative services, including hotel-style boarding, all day play/doggie daycare, training, and grooming services. The rooms offer climate-controlled environments, personalized Wag cams and provides care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Learn more at www.waghotels.com

If you or someone you know needs shelter for their pet as a result of fire displacement, please call 888-WAG-LINE.

