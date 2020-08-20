LA Times Shakes Up Food Section Today Following Peter Meehan Internal Investigation

August 20, 2020

(EATER) An internal Los Angeles Times investigation has shaken up the paper’s food section today, a month after the resignation of former food editor Peter Meehan following allegations of creating a toxic workplace culture. In an email circulated to staff today and shared with Eater, chief human resources officer Nancy Antoniou and executive editor Norman Pearlstine announced that Alice Short “will continue to serve as acting food editor,” and that deputy editor Andrea Chang has been reassigned.

Per the email, an HR-conducted investigation began last month into “allegations of misconduct by [Meehan] and complaints about how management handled the situation.” As part of the conclusion, Pearlstine and Antoniou “found that managers failed to prevent or report behavior they knew of should have known was inappropriate,” with both adding that they “have taken a series of actions that reflect the seriousness of the allegations, including imposing, where appropriate, discipline, and insisting that managers receive new counseling and training.”

Both Pearlstine and Antoniou “will meet with the Food team to answer questions and discuss next steps and ongoing coverage” in the coming days, the email reads.

READ MORE

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments