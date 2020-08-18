Suspects Arrested in “Hot Prowl” Burglaries Accused of Stealing Over $500,000 in Valuables From Over 25 Homes

STAFF REPORT

Investigators are seeking any possible additional victims of a “Hot Prowl” burglary crew. After a nine month long investigation into a residential burglary “crew” and nighttime “Hot Prowl” burglaries across 3 counties, three suspects have been arrested.

Cash, jewelry and personal valuables worth nearly $500,000 were stolen from over 25 homes. The suspects often utilized rental cars and vehicles with “paper license plates.” These burglaries occurred in the Antelope Valley, the San Fernando Valley, and Ventura County.

Several search and arrest warrants were served at three locations in the Antelope Valley on July 31st, 2020, by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD), Major Crimes Bureau (MCB), Burglary-Robbery Task Force (BRTF), along with detectives from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and the Ventura County Auto Theft Task Force (VENCAT).

During this search operation, detectives arrested five adult suspects and recovered three illegally possessed firearms, one of which was equipped with a thirty round magazine.

Suspect Brooks Hall, male 20 years old of Palmdale, was booked on charges of multiple Residential Burglaries (459 PC) and illegal possession of a High Capacity Magazine (32310 PC).

Suspect Gerald Young, male 19 years old of Palmdale, was booked on charges of multiple Residential Burglaries (459 PC).

Suspect Clarence Steele Jr., male 19 years old of Palmdale, was booked on charges of multiple Residential Burglaries (459 PC).

These three suspects remain in custody pending a September appearance in the Antelope Valley Superior Court. Two additional adult suspects, not believed to be involved in the burglary spree, were both arrested for being felons in illegal possession of firearms. They were both booked into custody and those cases are currently on going.

If you feel you are possibly a victim of these suspects, their crew, or if you have information regarding these incidents, please contact MCB by e-mail at [email protected].

Residents should call 911 if a life threatening emergency is detected and/or their local police business line if a suspicious person or vehicle is observed. For tips, questions, or concerns, the MCB BRTF can be contacted via e-mail at [email protected].

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

The investigation and arrest of these suspects is an example of the ongoing cooperation and collaboration between the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau and local LASD station detectives, along with other Southern California agencies, as all are committed to impacting the Southern California wide burglary, and violent crime trend. The LASD Major Crimes BRTF works closely and consistently with most Southern California agencies in its mission to identify, investigate, and arrest organized burglary and robbery suspects.

The LASD MCB BRTF was formed over ten years ago to combat the ever increasing trend of organized crews who are committing daytime residential burglaries along with violent robbery crime trends. The MCB BRTF works closely in support of all LASD station’s detective bureaus, as well as other Southern California law enforcement agencies. Residents and business owners are reminded to secure their properties, be aware of suspicious and unusual persons or vehicles, and to alert their local law enforcement immediately if suspicious activity is observed.

