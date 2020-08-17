19 New Deaths and 1,185 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues seeing decreases and stabilizing of key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.

There are 1,341 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. In the last month, daily hospitalizations have decreased by 37%, from 2,219 in mid-July to 1,388 in mid-August.

Today, Public Health reports 19 new deaths and 1,185 new cases of COVID-19. In late July, the average daily reported deaths was 43. Now, in mid-August, Public Health is seeing an average of 30 reported deaths per day.

To date, Public Health identified 223,131 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,273 deaths. Upon further investigation, 24 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Public Health still anticipates receiving backlog cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

Of the 19 new deaths, seven people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirteen people had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, two people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,960 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for more than 2,093,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have suffered the loss of someone they love to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. ” The data suggests we are heading in the right direction in reducing transmission of the virus, and it is a testament to all of the residents and businesses who understand and take to heart their role in getting us to the other side of this pandemic with fewer cases, illnesses and deaths. Across the country and here in LA County we have seen many reports of gatherings for parties, weddings, worship services and other celebrations resulting in a participant unknowingly infecting other attendees. These gatherings, especially when they are indoors, have significant potential for infecting many people. We all want to be with others – it is natural to want that connection. But non-essential activities carry with them a lot of unnecessary risk, and could easily result in the tragedy of someone becoming very ill and even passing away. Wearing a cloth face covering over your nose and mouth, avoiding gatherings, keeping physical distance from others when you are out of your home, and frequently washing your hands are activities proven to help slow the spread — but we all must do them and be diligent.”

The state is monitoring all counties on six indicators to determine their progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19. These indicators include testing capacity, how much transmission of the virus is happening in a community, how many people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, and the capacity of hospitals to care for people with COVID-19 with adequate numbers of available Intensive Care Unit beds and ventilators. LA County is meeting five of the state’s six indicators. To meet all six indicators, Public Health has to lower the case rate; this is the number of positive cases in LA County per 100,000 people over a 14-day period. Currently, the County’s 14-day cases per 100,000 people is 295, which is significantly higher than the state’s threshold of having fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

The state monitors all counties closely on these indicators to understand their progress on controlling the transmission, to provide technical assistance to counties who need it and to ultimately make decisions about how counties can proceed with re-openings. Public Health has been engaged in contact tracing since the first cases arrived this spring and the department continues contact tracing, even as the number of cases have increased over the summer. Since the beginning of August, completed case investigation interviews have increased 20% from 63% of cases completing the interview to, as of this weekend, 75%.

Throughout the COVID-19 response, Public Health has issued isolation and quarantine orders to almost 230,000 people infected with the virus or exposed to it. Of those, 177,959 were isolation orders to people who have been infected and 51,418 were quarantine orders to close contacts of infected people.

The COVID-19 contact tracing program will continue to be in place as long as this virus continues to spread. Obtaining as much information as possible from people during the case investigation interview helps contain this virus.

Given past ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases 223131 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 211264

Long Beach 9637

Pasadena 2230

Deaths 5273

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4972

Long Beach 190

Pasadena 111

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 3223

5 to 11 7344

12 to 17 9204

18 to 29 52122

30 to 49 72900

50 to 64 41013

65 to 79 16294

over 80 7763

Under Investigation 1301

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 105614

Male 102328

Other 90

Under Investigation 3232

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 188

Asian 6687

Black 6098

Hispanic/Latino 75390

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 666

White 16001

Other 26361

Under Investigation 79873

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 14783

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 743

Black 501

Hispanic/Latino 2479

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16

White 1178

Other 31

Under Investigation 12

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 128 ( 613 )

City of Alhambra 1057 ( 1219 )

City of Arcadia 408 ( 706 )

City of Artesia 273 ( 1625 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1269 ( 2536 )

City of Baldwin Park 2426 ( 3160 )

City of Bell 1357 ( 3735 )

City of Bell Gardens 1646 ( 3822 )

City of Bellflower 2016 ( 2593 )

City of Beverly Hills 579 ( 1677 )

City of Bradbury 13 ( 1216 )

City of Burbank 1182 ( 1103 )

City of Calabasas 220 ( 904 )

City of Carson 1514 ( 1613 )

City of Cerritos 482 ( 963 )

City of Claremont 309 ( 847 )

City of Commerce* 487 ( 3726 )

City of Compton 3398 ( 3401 )

City of Covina 1151 ( 2347 )

City of Cudahy 954 ( 3918 )

City of Culver City 352 ( 883 )

City of Diamond Bar 465 ( 808 )

City of Downey 3466 ( 3033 )

City of Duarte 431 ( 1958 )

City of El Monte 3777 ( 3221 )

City of El Segundo 110 ( 655 )

City of Gardena 1014 ( 1654 )

City of Glendale 2777 ( 1345 )

City of Glendora 1093 ( 2071 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 449 ( 3059 )

City of Hawthorne 1669 ( 1880 )

City of Hermosa Beach 178 ( 905 )

City of Hidden Hills 7 ( 370 )

City of Huntington Park 2446 ( 4112 )

City of Industry 29 ( 6636 )

City of Inglewood 2451 ( 2158 )

City of Irwindale 60 ( 4112 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 144 ( 696 )

City of La Habra Heights 32 ( 587 )

City of La Mirada 728 ( 1468 )

City of La Puente 1265 ( 3108 )

City of La Verne 377 ( 1133 )

City of Lakewood 1054 ( 1312 )

City of Lancaster* 2616 ( 1619 )

City of Lawndale 543 ( 1615 )

City of Lomita 205 ( 989 )

City of Lynwood* 2780 ( 3859 )

City of Malibu 90 ( 694 )

City of Manhattan Beach 296 ( 822 )

City of Maywood 1203 ( 4289 )

City of Monrovia 622 ( 1603 )

City of Montebello 1908 ( 2964 )

City of Monterey Park 804 ( 1291 )

City of Norwalk 2803 ( 2604 )

City of Palmdale 3280 ( 2063 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 77 ( 569 )

City of Paramount 2066 ( 3688 )

City of Pico Rivera 2044 ( 3180 )

City of Pomona 4609 ( 2956 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 248 ( 580 )

City of Redondo Beach 486 ( 707 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 34 ( 419 )

City of Rosemead 699 ( 1263 )

City of San Dimas* 436 ( 1263 )

City of San Fernando 742 ( 3015 )

City of San Gabriel 496 ( 1211 )

City of San Marino 65 ( 490 )

City of Santa Clarita 2659 ( 1206 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 452 ( 2461 )

City of Santa Monica 710 ( 768 )

City of Sierra Madre 63 ( 573 )

City of Signal Hill 221 ( 1873 )

City of South El Monte 683 ( 3270 )

City of South Gate 3835 ( 3907 )

City of South Pasadena 237 ( 910 )

City of Temple City 451 ( 1237 )

City of Torrance 1197 ( 802 )

City of Vernon 9 ( 4306 )

City of Walnut 233 ( 763 )

City of West Covina 2429 ( 2244 )

City of West Hollywood 468 ( 1267 )

City of Westlake Village 24 ( 287 )

City of Whittier 1864 ( 2132 )

Los Angeles 90580 ( 2240 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 224 ( 2731 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 300 ( 2411 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 ( 2198 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 1181 ( 3436 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 196 ( 1336 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 535 ( 1719 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 64 ( 759 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 97 ( 774 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 131 ( 994 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3773 ( 4343 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 235 ( 759 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 3 ( 516 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 106 ( 1489 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1533 ( 2348 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 188 ( 1309 )

Los Angeles – Central 1838 ( 4714 )

Los Angeles – Century City 104 ( 813 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1306 ( 3868 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 572 ( 1543 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 58 ( 632 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 99 ( 1234 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 252 ( 1732 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 262 ( 1729 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 263 ( 1902 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 167 ( 1469 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 300 ( 1002 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 626 ( 2276 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 563 ( 1422 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 537 ( 1834 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 195 ( 1368 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 1047 ( 2504 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 ( 1523 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 224 ( 2202 )

Los Angeles – Encino 468 ( 1036 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 70 ( 2105 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1125 ( 2505 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 278 ( 3188 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1988 ( 4190 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 580 ( 1835 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 207 ( 1923 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 995 ( 1710 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 830 ( 3860 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 191 ( 1121 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 419 ( 1441 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 816 ( 1872 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 ( 747 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 492 ( 2728 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1377 ( 3630 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 929 ( 1920 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 373 ( 2689 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 980 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 245 ( 832 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 690 ( 2418 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 226 ( 2799 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 996 ( 1927 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 74 ( 1623 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 815 ( 1931 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 469 ( 3571 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 257 ( 1687 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 919 ( 2819 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 353 ( 4399 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 417 ( 1471 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 56 ( 1787 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 106 ( 2463 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 169 ( 782 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 156 ( 1828 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 271 ( 638 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1623 ( 2089 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 243 ( 1617 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 142 ( 790 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 617 ( 2558 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 464 ( 1922 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1495 ( 2428 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2965 ( 1958 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 1161 ( 1663 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 107 ( 503 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2810 ( 3650 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 ( 520 )

Los Angeles – Palms 477 ( 1087 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 2344 ( 3115 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 87 ( 641 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1586 ( 3790 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 24 ( 751 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 113 ( 1032 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 297 ( 835 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 68 ( 1037 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 ( 899 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1830 ( 2389 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 93 ( 2006 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 30 ( 710 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1726 ( 2212 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 ( 1193 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 845 ( 968 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 552 ( 1252 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 97 ( 916 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1773 ( 4671 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 126 ( 2749 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 210 ( 936 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1270 ( 2420 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 372 ( 1823 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 ( 773 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2744 ( 3330 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 530 ( 1717 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1066 ( 2700 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 137 ( 1397 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 86 ( 988 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 347 ( 1248 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 49 ( 1429 )

Los Angeles – University Park 652 ( 2375 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 499 ( 1662 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 439 ( 1776 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2385 ( 2559 )

Los Angeles – Venice 249 ( 735 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 636 ( 3698 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 293 ( 3827 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1654 ( 4016 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2601 ( 5002 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 187 ( 2226 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 40 ( 1083 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1614 ( 3782 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 104 ( 2116 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 763 ( 2761 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 439 ( 1083 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 431 ( 1145 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1938 ( 3613 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 342 ( 663 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 2148 ( 3619 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 286 ( 529 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2090 ( 5785 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1455 ( 2576 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 972 ( 1937 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 1050 ( 2028 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 742 ( 1090 )

Unincorporated – Acton 55 ( 690 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 ( 577 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 541 ( 1240 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 14 ( 928 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 ( 402 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 79 ( 990 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1316 ( 3101 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 199 ( 4064 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 230 ( 3395 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 419 ( 2631 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 547 ( 3692 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 ( 559 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 103 ( 1333 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1877 ( 6903 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 ( 2215 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 17 ( 2422 )

Unincorporated – Covina 363 ( 2158 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 260 ( 1978 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 62 ( 1411 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 ( 331 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 38 ( 1524 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 106 ( 2394 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 85 ( 1606 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5398 ( 4309 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 61 ( 953 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 559 ( 3652 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 67 ( 1263 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 131 ( 1490 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2949 ( 4558 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 9 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 854 ( 1527 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 53 ( 2108 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 ( 455 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 ( 2054 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 137 ( 692 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 ( 3614 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 28 ( 1373 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 80 ( 1131 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 ( 299 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 179 ( 1378 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 20 ( 1217 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 599 ( 2657 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 ( 914 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 65 ( 1617 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 67 ( 1877 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 ( 669 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 69 ( 1778 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 6 ( 2727 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 ( 1503 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 174 ( 2081 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 289 ( 1202 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 ( 1395 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 ( 2375 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 ( 971 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 24 ( 3877 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 11 ( 568 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 135 ( 1046 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 68 ( 2555 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 ( 752 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 80 ( 2380 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 566 ( 1109 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 618 ( 3056 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 18 ( 6742 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 96 ( 516 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 21 ( 13548 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 73 ( 4067 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 161 ( 1820 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1453 ( 2453 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 12 ( 1536 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 139 ( 663 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 130 ( 2154 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 ( 3086 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 54 ( 1632 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 39 ( 1270 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 645 ( 2760 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 127 ( 1092 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 591 ( 3661 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 ( 265 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 331 ( 1499 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 41 ( 4307 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 326 ( 3315 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 ( 1472 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 832 ( 3090 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 9 ( 1073 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 38 ( 1032 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 53 ( 1401 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1255 ( 3595 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 ( 1775 )

– Under Investigation 4492

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Four cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

