Aug. 12-14 Buena Park Crime Report

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-026741

BEACH BLVD // CRESCENT AV

8/14/2020 @ 1:43 AM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-026737

7800 BLK 1ST ST

8/14/2020 @ 12:46 AM

Stanton (Orange County Sheriff)

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-026707

CRESCENT AV // BEACH BLVD

8/13/2020 @ 8:21 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

Weapons

25850(C)(6)LOADED FRARM/UNREG

2020119027

700 BLOCK S BEACH BLVD

8/13/2020 @ 1:15 PM

Anaheim Police

Vandalism

594(B)(1)VANDALISM +400-FELONY

2020119017

900 BLOCK S BEACH BLVD

8/13/2020 @ 12:22 PM

Anaheim Police

Vehicle Break-In / Theft

459 PC BURG-AUTO

2020118873

3600 BLOCK W BALL RD

8/12/2020 @ 9:30 PM

Anaheim Police

Motor Vehicle Theft

STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED

20-026561

S BEACH BLVD // BALL RD

8/12/2020 @ 9:07 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

Vehicle Break-In / Theft

487(A)GRAND THEFT FROM VEHICLE

2020118916

300 BLOCK N SANTA MARIA ST

8/12/2020 @ 6:00 PM

Anaheim Police

Weapons

WEAPONS VIOLATION

20-026514

8500 BLK BEACH BLVD

8/12/2020 @ 2:58 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

Drugs / Alcohol Violations

NARCOTIC VIOLATION

20-026503

8500 BLK BEACH BLVD

8/12/2020 @ 2:16 PM

Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)

