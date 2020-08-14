Cypress PD Says Goodbye to a Trusted and Good Friend

GREAT PARTNER “Sem” with his handler Sgt. Rebecca Mondon. The Dutch Shepherd stood out during his 8-year career with the department helping to apprehend two murder suspects and for having remarkable search capabilities that helped seize 168 pounds of narcotics. Courtesy Cypress PD.

BY LAURIE HANSON • August 14, 2020

Cypress Police Department recently lost their beloved K9 officer named “Sem”.

The 12-year-old 115-pound purebred Dutch Shepherd stood out during his 8-year career with the department for helping to apprehend two murder suspects and for having remarkable search capabilities that helped seize 168 pounds of narcotics, according to Support Service Division Sgt. Greg Faessel.

Though he retired in 2018, the K9 is not forgotten by his handler, Sgt. Rebecca Mondon who worked with him for 6 years and still misses him today. In particular, he was known for being an outstanding search partner.

“Sem was passionate about his work and so was his handler,” said Faessel. “When he retired, Sgt. Mondon [just] became a detective but she always missed working with him. To this day, she describes her time with him as the most fun she had in her career.”

Faessel recalled that once during Sem’s training, Sgt. Mondon put his abilities to the test. She and her partner hid a paperclip in an open parking lot, and remarkably the K9 officer was able to find it.

Before receiving rigorous training at ‘Schutzhund III’ in Germany, Sem came to the Cypress Police Department from the Netherlands. In California he received his police training, said Faessel.

When not working, Sem was a family dog and loved to play with his family’s other pets. He was particularly fond of going to the beach and loved to go on long walks.

Though he will be missed by the Cypress Police Department he is not forgotten.

They have since welcomed another K9 officer to their ranks named “Bono”. The 3-year-old Belgian Shepherd is also from the Netherlands and is a recent Police K9 Academy graduate who now works with officer Terry Mermer in what hopefully will be another long, outstanding and memorable K9 career.

Cypress PD Officer Terry Mermer with a Belgian Shepard named Bono.

