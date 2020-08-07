I-5 Overnight Full Closures from Carmenita to Artesia

La Mirada– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight full freeway closures of Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) between Carmenita Road and Artesia Boulevard to complete installation of falsework (temporary frame) for the new Valley View Avenue Bridge. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

The nights of Sunday, Aug. 9, Monday, Aug. 10 &, if necessary, Tuesday, Aug. 11:

Northbound and southbound I-5 all lanes closed from Carmenita Road to Artesia Boulevard from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) connector to southbound I-5 closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) connector ramp to northbound I-5 closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Detour: southbound traffic will be detoured off at Carmenita Road and directed back on to I-5 at Artesia Boulevard. Northbound traffic will be detoured off at Artesia Boulevard and directed back on to I-5 at Carmenita Road.

Alternate route: southbound I-605 to eastbound State Route 91 to southbound I-5. Or the reverse route for northbound traffic.

