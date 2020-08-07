Golden State Water Asking for 16.3% Rate Increase for 2022

BY BRIAN HEWS

Golden State Water (GSW) has applied to the CPUC to implement three rate increases starting in 2022 for its Service Area 2 cities.

According to its website, GSW’s parent company is American States Water Company (AWR) American States Utility Services, Inc. Through its utility subsidiary, GSW and AWR provides water service to residents across California located within more than 80 communities throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal and Southern California, approximately 255,000 customers.

Those cities that would be affected by the increase include all or portions of Artesia, Bell, Bell Gardens, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Culver City, Downey, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Huntington Park, Inglewood, Lakewood, La Mirada, Lawndale, Long Beach, Norwalk, Paramount, Santa Fe Springs and South Gate.

If the application is approved the average residential customer will see their monthly bill increase by $9.28 which is 16.3%. That would take the bill from $56.94 to $66.22 in 2022.

In 2023 Golden State is asking for another 4.44% increase which would tack on $2.94 to the current bill; in 2024 they’re asking for a 4.58% increase which will tack on another $3.17 to the bill.

The entire increase is over 25%.

According to the filing, the application will be assigned to a judge who will consider proposals and evidence presented during the formal hearing process.

The Public Advocates Office, which is an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC, may review this application.

