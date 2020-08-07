Socialize

Former Angels employee Eric Kay charged in connection with death of Tyler Skaggs

A longtime Angels public relations employee was charged on Friday with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, the drug found in Tyler Skaggs’ system when the former Angels pitcher died last year.

READ MORE

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.