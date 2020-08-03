Thomson International, Through Markon Foods, Issues Recall for Onions-Salmonella

Thomson International (through Markon Foods) has issued a recall for onions because they might be contaminated with Salmonella. They were delivered between June 2 and Aug. 1

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall includes only the below items that were distributed by Gordon Food Service.

