Disney Will Hold Auction Event August 15-16, 2020

A Disney auction will give avid Disney fans a chance to add a part of the Anaheim theme Park history to their collection and is expected to fetch as much as $70,000 per auction piece

Van Eaton Galleries located in Sherman Oaks will hold the Disneyland 65th anniversary auction August 15 and 16th.

“Disneyland: the first 65 years” auction items will be on exhibition through August 14 at the Sherman Oaks gallery located at 13613 Ventura Blvd.

Van Eaton has published a 376 page catalog for the auction which contains more than 1,100 items from Disney with items ranging from ride vehicles to animatronic figures to cast member attire. You can see the catalog here

Original Haunted Mansion Stretching Portrait from the 1970’s Measures 144″ x 48″ and is in good condition overall. Hand-painted featuring the woman sitting on the tombstone of her husband George. The picture is expected to fetch between $80,000-$100,000.

Disneyland Main Street Mailbox Prop: from the 60’s and 70’s measures 17″ tall x 14″ wide x 9″ deep. Many postcards sent from visitors went through the mailbox which is in very good condition with a few scuffs. Expected to garner $3,000-$5,000.

Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Poster from 1967 extremely rare original hand silk screened. The poster has been vintage mounted to board with a wooden frame. Measuring 54″ x 36″ the poster is in fair condition. Expected to sell for $7,000-$10,000.

Davy Crockett Frontierland Sign from 1955, an original park-used sign from the earliest years proudly announcing Crockett as the “Marshall of Walt Disney’s Frontierland.” Hand silk screened with wooden frame measures 26.25″ x 21″, good overall condition. Expected to garner $2,000-$4,000.

Pirates of the Caribbean Skeletal Helmsman figure, 2007. A very rare figure created in an edition of 100 pieces, the figure is numbered, stands 19″ tall and is in very good condition. Expected to sell for $400-$600.

