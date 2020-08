Daily Crime Report: 5 Mile Radius from La Mirada

3.85 miles #202042475 GRAND THEFT AUTO 18XX W COMMONWEALTH AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 2, 2020 at 11:47 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.49 miles #202042410 NARCOTICS POSS DRUG PARAPHERNA N GILBERT AVE & W MALVERN ST, FULLERTON, CA Aug 2, 2020 at 12:52 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) Crimes Uploaded Yesterday, but Occurred in the Last 2 Days 4.28 miles #202042387 NARCOTICS POSS DRUG PARAPHERNA 18XX W ORANGETHORPE AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 10:50 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 4.55 miles #202042367 PROHIBIT PER OWN AMMUNITION S BROOKHURST RD at, XX FWY, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 9:24 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.5 miles #202042327 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 16XX N GILBERT ST, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 5:24 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 4.34 miles #202042298 PETTY THEFT-FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 18XX W ORANGETHORPE AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 2:19 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.56 miles #202042282 PETTY THEFT-PURSE SNATCH 22XX W MALVERN AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 12:55 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 4.17 miles #202042249 NARCOTICS POSS DRUG PARAPHERNA S BROOKHURST AVE & W OAK RD, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 10:02 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.72 miles #202042203 DUI – ALCOHOL N GILBERT AVE & W COMMONWEALTH ST, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 2:41 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.99 miles #202042195 VANDALISM/MORE THAN $400 23XX W ROBERTA AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 1, 2020 at 1:39 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA)