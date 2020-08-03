Culver City Police Officer Struck by Gunfire, Suspect Also Shot

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives have responded to the 8800 block of Washington Boulevard, Culver City, to assist Culver City Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding an Officer-Involved shooting.

A Culver City Police Officer was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in fair condition.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

