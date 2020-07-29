Socialize

July 20-26, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary

 

Notable Arrests

  • Three male juveniles were arrested for vandalism to a block wall near the intersection of Ratliffe St. and Duffield Ave.
  • A burglary suspect was arrested near the intersection of Biola Ave. and Mansa Dr.
  • Eleven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Residential Burglary

  • A daytime burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Calpella St.
  • Jewelry, cash and tools were reported stolen during burglary on the 14800 block of Greenworth Dr.

Other Structure Burglary

  • A storage shed was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 14600 block of Mercado Ave.
  • A storage unit was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.

Vehicle Burglary

  • A wallet and personal paperwork was reported stolen during an overnight window smash burglary on the 12900 block of Burgess Ave.

Grand Theft

  • Golf equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 15500 block of Alicante Rd.
  • A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 15300 block of Valley View Ave.
  • A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 14700 block of Rosecrans Ave.
  • Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 15500 block of Phoebe Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

  • A sedan was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.

