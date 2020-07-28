55-Hour Weekend Closures of EB I-10 Connector to SB Route 71 for Pavement Rehabilitation on July 31 and Aug. 7

WEST COVINA, POMONA — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces two 55-hour weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) connector to southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) for pavement rehabilitation as part of the I-10 HOV Lane Construction Project.

The eastbound I-10 connector to southbound SR-71 will be CLOSED on the following weekends:

• 10 p.m. Friday, July 31, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3

• 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10

Message signs noting the detour route will be posted for motorists. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Motorists are advised to check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

The I-10 connector work includes excavating cracked pavement, removing debris, compacting the base and pouring new concrete to enhance road smoothness and safety for motorists.

The I-10 HOV Lane Construction Project will add a carpool lane on the I-10 (San Bernardino Freeway) in each direction between Interstate 605 (San Gabriel River Freeway) and SR-57 (Orange Freeway). For more information, go to www.dot.ca.gov/d7/projects/10/10-hov.html.

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

