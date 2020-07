Fire in Norwalk on Elizabeth St. Damages Three Homes, Investigation Underway

STAFF REPORT • July 26, 2020

An investigation is underway in Norwalk where trees caught fire overnight, and flames spread to nearby homes.

Three properties suffered significant damage in the fire early Saturday.

The fire started behind the damaged homes, investigators found a fire-pit in the backyard of the house adjacent to the trees that caught fire.

One home was damaged so badly that the people had to move out.

HMG will update when available.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments