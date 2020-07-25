Tune in this Sunday for a Virtual Summer Concert from Ranch Los Cerritos

The virtual summer concert is this Sunday at 5:30 pm thanks to Arts Council for Long Beach, 8th District, City Council Member Al Austin, and the City of Long Beach.

Susie Hansen and her musicians perform an infectious blend of salsa and Latin jazz to get you dancing!

The concert will be available to view on both the Rancho Los Cerritos Facebook page and YouTube page. Follow @RanchoLosCerritos so you don’t miss it!

While watching please consider donating to help support our reopening efforts and our virtual programming.

This article was released by Rancho Los Cerritos.

Comments

