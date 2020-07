Regis Philbin, Television Icon, Dies at 88 Published

Regis Philbin, the legendary broadcaster who hosted the talk show “Live With Regis & Kathie Lee!” and later “Live With Regis & Kelly!,” has died at age 88.

Philbin died of natural causes on Friday night according to a family spokesperson.

In a statement to People Magazine who first reported the news, they said, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.”

