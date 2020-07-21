Knott’s Taste of Calico Outdoor Food Event Has Been Extended

While Knott’s Berry Farm Theme Park remains closed, Knott’s Ghost Town is the setting for the all-new, limited time, Taste of Calico.

By popular demand, the Taste of Calico has been extended two additional weekends, 7/31 – 8/2 and 8/7 – 8/9 with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours for Fridays and Saturdays will run 12pm – 9pm and Sundays from 12pm – 8pm.

During this special outdoor event, guests will be able to take a nostalgic stroll through the streets of Calico, sample unique Knott’s culinary creations including boysenberry specialties, visit local crafters, and shop at our unique stores.

The only way to experience the limited time Taste of Calico is with a tasting card, that includes event entry, purchased in advance at Knott’s.com. The number of cards available each day are limited and can sell out. The tasting card includes event entry and one is required for each person attending the event.

2020 Knott’s Season Passholders receive 10% off the Tasting Card!

