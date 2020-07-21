City of Norwalk to Award Scholarships for Career Training

Norwalk, CA – The City of Norwalk is currently offering scholarships to residents for career and technical training. Funding for this program is through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program, with the primary objective to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

The scholarships, ranging from $1,050 to $2,600, will assist with tuition for occupational training in health sciences, medical technology or welding/metal fabrication at Norwalk-La Mirada Adult School. Students are responsible for costs associated with their books, exam supplies and uniforms.

To qualify, the applicant must be a Norwalk resident (proof of residency is required), must be 18 years of age or older, and meet income qualifications.

Applications are available online at www.norwalk.org/city-hall/departments/community-development/norwalk-la-mirada-adult-school-scholarships. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m. Applications must be dropped off in person at City Hall and applicant must call in advance to schedule an appointment.

Funding for the program is limited. For more information, please contact the Housing Division at 562-929-5951.

