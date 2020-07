CIF State and Southern Section announce two-season sports calendar starting in December

BY LOREN KOPFF

The CIF State office just came out with its 2020-2021 sports calendar. Notable dates for the last day of section playoffs for some of the sports: Football (Apr. 10), Basketball (June 12), Baseball, Softball, and Track and Field (June 19). CIF-SS media conference at 1:00.

