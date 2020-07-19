Chuck Woolery Who Claimed ‘Everyone Is Lying’ About COVID-19 Deactivates Twitter After Son Contracts It

FROM PEOPLE MAGAZINE
Former game show host Chuck Woolery, who claimed on Twitter earlier this week that people are “lying” about the novel coronavirus, has deactivated his account on the social media platform after announcing that his son contracted COVID-19.
Woolery, 79, first gained online attention on Sunday when President Donald Trump retweeted his tweet about “outrageous lies” surrounding coronavirus.
In a tweet that lives on digital archive websites, the former Wheel of Fortune host wrote: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”
Powered by Facebook Comments