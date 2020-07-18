July 18, 2020 COVID REPORT: LA County Reports High Number of Positive Cases and Hospitalizations – 37 New Deaths and 2,770 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 37 new deaths and 2,770 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 153,041 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,084 deaths.

Currently, there are 2,188 confirmed cases hospitalized, 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is the fourth consecutive day of hospitalization over 2,100 confirmed cases. Data continues to show younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen at any point in this pandemic.

Testing results are available for over 1,491,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive. Over 11,000 children and teens have been infected with COVID-19. “For the families that are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we grieve with you and you are in my thoughts,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to see concerning data, including data that shows us that younger people are contributing to the increased spread of COVID-19. We are all experiencing the frustration from this pandemic, but I ask that we each behave with kindness and consider that we can all prevent sickness and death. Although this is another beautiful weekend in Los Angeles County, I urge our residents to wear their face coverings and keep away from crowds and people they don’t live with. The Governor has made it clear that until we reduce the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in LA County, it is too dangerous for our schools to re-open for in-person classroom instruction. Let’s get back to working together to slow the spread and continue our recovery journey.”

Of the 37 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 25 people were over the age of 65 years old, nine people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and two people who died were between the ages 18 and 40. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 21 people over the age of 65 years old, eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and two people between the ages of 18 and 40 years ole. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,801 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 47% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 48 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

To slow the spread of the COVID-19 and protect students, teachers and the school community, a new Health Officer Order was issued that adheres to California Department of Public Health’s directive that schools in Los Angeles County and 31 other counties on the State’s monitoring list, cannot resume in-person learning next month.

Business owners must take immediate action in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Current Health Officer Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers.

Residents need to make sure they are doing their part as well. Residents should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out in public and wash hands frequently. Everyone should avoid the Three Cs: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 153041 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 145064

Long Beach — 6334

Pasadena — 1643

Deaths 4084

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3825

Long Beach 158

Pasadena 101

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 11437

18 to 40 –64716

41 to 65 –51157

over 65 –16938

Under Investigation –816

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 72364

Male 71915

Other 53

Under Investigation 732

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 134

Asian 4758

Black 4094

Hispanic/Latino 44409

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 500

White 11277

Other 22132

Under Investigation 57760

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 11059

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 9

Asian 578

Black 409

Hispanic/Latino 1758

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17

White 980

Other 26

Under Investigation 24

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 89 ( 426 )

City of Alhambra 699 ( 806 )

City of Arcadia 259 ( 448 )

City of Artesia 181 ( 1078 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 784 ( 1567 )

City of Baldwin Park 1561 ( 2033 )

City of Bell 905 ( 2491 )

City of Bell Gardens 1088 ( 2526 )

City of Bellflower 1374 ( 1768 )

City of Beverly Hills 482 ( 1396 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 802 ( 748 )

City of Calabasas 169 ( 695 )

City of Carson 995 ( 1060 )

City of Cerritos 356 ( 711 )

City of Claremont 199 ( 545 )

City of Commerce* 324 ( 2479 )

City of Compton 2248 ( 2250 )

City of Covina 750 ( 1530 )

City of Cudahy 667 ( 2740 )

City of Culver City 278 ( 697 )

City of Diamond Bar 320 ( 556 )

City of Downey 2555 ( 2236 )

City of Duarte 282 ( 1281 )

City of El Monte 2458 ( 2096 )

City of El Segundo 86 ( 512 )

City of Gardena 711 ( 1160 )

City of Glendale 1925 ( 932 )

City of Glendora 725 ( 1374 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 294 ( 2003 )

City of Hawthorne 1098 ( 1237 )

City of Hermosa Beach 133 ( 676 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1686 ( 2834 )

City of Industry 19 ( 4348 )

City of Inglewood 1559 ( 1373 )

City of Irwindale 39 ( 2673 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 103 ( 498 )

City of La Habra Heights 20 ( 367 )

City of La Mirada 515 ( 1038 )

City of La Puente 817 ( 2008 )

City of La Verne 229 ( 688 )

City of Lakewood 743 ( 925 )

City of Lancaster* 1659 ( 1027 )

City of Lawndale 362 ( 1077 )

City of Lomita 149 ( 719 )

City of Lynwood* 1980 ( 2748 )

City of Malibu 71 ( 548 )

City of Manhattan Beach 222 ( 617 )

City of Maywood 823 ( 2934 )

City of Monrovia 437 ( 1126 )

City of Montebello 1341 ( 2083 )

City of Monterey Park 499 ( 801 )

City of Norwalk 1891 ( 1757 )

City of Palmdale 1900 ( 1195 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 64 ( 473 )

City of Paramount 1396 ( 2492 )

City of Pico Rivera 1465 ( 2279 )

City of Pomona 2605 ( 1671 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 194 ( 454 )

City of Redondo Beach 339 ( 493 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 447 ( 808 )

City of San Dimas* 288 ( 834 )

City of San Fernando 454 ( 1845 )

City of San Gabriel 338 ( 825 )

City of San Marino 42 ( 316 )

City of Santa Clarita 1761 ( 799 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 307 ( 1672 )

City of Santa Monica 547 ( 592 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 151 ( 1280 )

City of South El Monte 440 ( 2107 )

City of South Gate 2683 ( 2733 )

City of South Pasadena 199 ( 764 )

City of Temple City 344 ( 944 )

City of Torrance 846 ( 567 )

City of Vernon 16 ( 7656 )

City of Walnut 160 ( 524 )

City of West Covina 1704 ( 1574 )

City of West Hollywood 373 ( 1009 )

City of Westlake Village 17 ( 203 )

City of Whittier 1253 ( 1433 )

Los Angeles 62662 ( 1549 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 143 ( 1743 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 221 ( 1776 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 35 ( 1399 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 736 ( 2141 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 129 ( 880 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 369 ( 1186 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 55 ( 653 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 66 ( 527 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 96 ( 729 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2570 ( 2958 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 171 ( 552 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 71 ( 997 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1031 ( 1579 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 156 ( 1086 )

Los Angeles – Central 1355 ( 3475 )

Los Angeles – Century City 79 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 901 ( 2668 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 385 ( 1039 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 61 ( 761 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 197 ( 1354 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 201 ( 1326 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 176 ( 1273 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 137 ( 1205 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 202 ( 675 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 462 ( 1680 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 415 ( 1048 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 413 ( 1410 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 118 ( 828 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 665 ( 1591 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 56 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 156 ( 1534 )

Los Angeles – Encino 327 ( 724 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 49 ( 1473 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 754 ( 1679 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 22 ( 611 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 177 ( 2030 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1349 ( 2843 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 381 ( 1206 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 145 ( 1347 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 694 ( 1193 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 527 ( 2451 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 155 ( 910 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 306 ( 1053 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 503 ( 1154 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 10 ( 415 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 345 ( 1913 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 911 ( 2401 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 650 ( 1343 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 270 ( 1947 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 704 ( 1031 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 186 ( 632 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 461 ( 1615 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 163 ( 2019 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 658 ( 1273 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 49 ( 1075 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 490 ( 1161 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 354 ( 2695 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 184 ( 1208 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 685 ( 2101 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 280 ( 3489 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 301 ( 1062 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 43 ( 1372 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 70 ( 1626 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 121 ( 560 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 81 ( 949 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 8 ( 256 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 195 ( 459 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 22 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1178 ( 1516 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 200 ( 1331 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 101 ( 562 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 404 ( 1675 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 276 ( 1143 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 999 ( 1622 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1823 ( 1204 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 791 ( 1133 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 89 ( 418 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1783 ( 2316 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 16 ( 416 )

Los Angeles – Palms 366 ( 834 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1548 ( 2057 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 61 ( 449 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1200 ( 2868 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 77 ( 703 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 192 ( 540 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 53 ( 808 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1276 ( 1665 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 46 ( 992 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 26 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1402 ( 1797 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 27 ( 608 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 563 ( 645 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 406 ( 921 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 69 ( 651 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1230 ( 3240 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 87 ( 1898 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 162 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 789 ( 1503 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 284 ( 1392 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 3 ( 464 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1816 ( 2204 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 442 ( 1432 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 749 ( 1897 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 89 ( 907 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 57 ( 655 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 14 ( 1072 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 228 ( 820 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 37 ( 1079 )

Los Angeles – University Park 483 ( 1759 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 312 ( 1039 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 353 ( 1428 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1574 ( 1689 )

Los Angeles – Venice 153 ( 452 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 460 ( 2674 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 210 ( 2743 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1116 ( 2710 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1824 ( 3508 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 115 ( 1369 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 22 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1067 ( 2500 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 69 ( 1404 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 551 ( 1994 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 298 ( 735 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 315 ( 837 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1330 ( 2479 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 249 ( 483 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1638 ( 2760 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 197 ( 364 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1734 ( 4799 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 930 ( 1646 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 647 ( 1290 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 698 ( 1348 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 491 ( 721 )

Unincorporated – Acton 37 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 349 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 845 ( 1991 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 118 ( 2410 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 141 ( 2081 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 279 ( 1752 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 395 ( 2666 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 62 ( 802 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1834 ( 6745 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 5 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 238 ( 1415 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 179 ( 1362 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 36 ( 819 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 12 ( 481 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 71 ( 1603 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 2 ( 608 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 66 ( 1247 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3633 ( 2900 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 22 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 341 ( 2228 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 50 ( 942 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 94 ( 1069 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 4 ( 2759 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1962 ( 3032 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 601 ( 1075 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 30 ( 1193 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 13 ( 921 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 85 ( 429 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 16 ( 784 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 47 ( 665 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 99 ( 762 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 354 ( 1570 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 40 ( 995 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 45 ( 1261 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 43 ( 457 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 51 ( 1314 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 8 ( 668 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 110 ( 1316 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 193 ( 803 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 14 ( 1663 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 12 ( 613 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 14 ( 2262 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 99 ( 767 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 47 ( 1766 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 14 ( 1089 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 11 ( 922 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 1636 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 389 ( 762 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 364 ( 1800 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 6 ( 295 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 69 ( 371 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 37 ( 2061 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 114 ( 1288 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 961 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 91 ( 434 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 80 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 24 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 37 ( 1118 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 29 ( 944 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 425 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 93 ( 799 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 438 ( 2713 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 222 ( 1005 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 30 ( 3151 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 231 ( 2349 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 17 ( 1251 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 548 ( 2035 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 26 ( 706 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 48 ( 1268 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 854 ( 2446 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 72 ( 1195 )

– Under Investigation 4074These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 48 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



