July 17, 2020 COVID REPORT: 62 New Deaths and 2,885 New Cases in Los Angeles County

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to monitor for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) that is affecting a number of children under 21 years of age across the country who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or has COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 15 cases of MIS-C in LA County with a median age of 8 years, 7 months old. Forty percent of these cases were between ages of 0 and 5 years old, 40% were between the ages of 6 and 12 years old, and 20% were between the ages of 13 and 20 years old. The majority of cases (73%) were Latino/Latinx. No reported cases have died. MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

Public Health is advising physicians to consider for MIS-C in patient children under 21 years old who present with the clinical presentation and to notify the department immediately of any cases.

Public Health confirms 62 new deaths and 2,885 new cases of COVID-19. Over the last 48 hours there have been 7,477 new cases. To date, Public Health has identified 150,319 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,047 deaths.

Of the 62 new deaths, 45 people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 15 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. 22 people had underlying health conditions including nine people over the age of 65 years old and 13 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

There are 2,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. Data continues to show younger people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old are being hospitalized at a higher rate than seen at any point in this pandemic.

Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,760 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 46% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 2% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 133 cases and seven deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Testing results are available for over 1,465,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

“To the families that are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you every day,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We know that more than 10,000 children and teens have been infected with COVID-19. Those who are affected with MIS-C are rare, but we are monitoring for this devasting condition. I also want to warn parents that even though our children and teens may not show the same symptoms and illness of COVID-19 when compared to older people, they can spread COVID-19 like anyone else and should wear face coverings if they are two years old and older and they should continue to practice physical distancing and avoid gathering with people outside of their household. I know this is difficult and frustrating, but we must stop the spread of this devasting virus.”

To help slow the spread of the COVID-19 and protect students, teachers and the school community, a new Health Officer Order will be issued today to adhere to California Department of Public Health’s directive that schools in Los Angeles County and 31 other counties on the State’s monitoring list, cannot resume in-person learning next month.

Current Health Officer Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers.

The Order requires the closure of the following sectors for all indoor operations:

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Indoor Protests

Offices for Non-Critical Infrastructure Sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal Care Services(including nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors)

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Indoor Malls

Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor museums, indoor operations at zoos and aquariums, and cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities remain closed and all events and gatherings unless specifically allowed by this Order remain prohibited.

Residents need to make sure they are doing their part as well. Residents should always wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in their household when out in public and wash hands frequently. Everyone should avoid the Three Cs: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 150319 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 142447

Long Beach — 6252

Pasadena — 1620

Deaths 4047

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3789

Long Beach 157

Pasadena 101

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 11170

18 to 40 –63416

41 to 65 –50346

over 65 –16698

Under Investigation –817

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 71047

Male 70645

Other 51

Under Investigation 704

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 127

Asian 4661

Black 3983

Hispanic/Latino 43150

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 489

White 11083

Other 21791

Under Investigation 57163

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 10846

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 9

Asian 577

Black 400

Hispanic/Latino 1758

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17

White 971

Other 28

Under Investigation 29

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 89 ( 426 )

City of Alhambra 688 ( 793 )

City of Arcadia 251 ( 435 )

City of Artesia 178 ( 1060 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 773 ( 1545 )

City of Baldwin Park 1526 ( 1988 )

City of Bell 894 ( 2461 )

City of Bell Gardens 1067 ( 2477 )

City of Bellflower 1351 ( 1738 )

City of Beverly Hills 472 ( 1367 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 795 ( 742 )

City of Calabasas 162 ( 666 )

City of Carson 971 ( 1035 )

City of Cerritos 348 ( 695 )

City of Claremont 192 ( 526 )

City of Commerce* 320 ( 2449 )

City of Compton 2201 ( 2203 )

City of Covina 736 ( 1501 )

City of Cudahy 655 ( 2690 )

City of Culver City 275 ( 690 )

City of Diamond Bar 311 ( 541 )

City of Downey 2516 ( 2202 )

City of Duarte 276 ( 1254 )

City of El Monte 2411 ( 2056 )

City of El Segundo 86 ( 512 )

City of Gardena 698 ( 1138 )

City of Glendale 1897 ( 919 )

City of Glendora 713 ( 1351 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 288 ( 1962 )

City of Hawthorne 1076 ( 1212 )

City of Hermosa Beach 132 ( 671 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1664 ( 2797 )

City of Industry 18 ( 4119 )

City of Inglewood 1526 ( 1344 )

City of Irwindale 39 ( 2673 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 101 ( 488 )

City of La Habra Heights 20 ( 367 )

City of La Mirada 506 ( 1020 )

City of La Puente 787 ( 1934 )

City of La Verne 221 ( 664 )

City of Lakewood 719 ( 895 )

City of Lancaster* 1630 ( 1009 )

City of Lawndale 356 ( 1059 )

City of Lomita 121 ( 584 )

City of Lynwood* 1940 ( 2693 )

City of Malibu 71 ( 548 )

City of Manhattan Beach 222 ( 617 )

City of Maywood 801 ( 2856 )

City of Monrovia 431 ( 1111 )

City of Montebello 1312 ( 2038 )

City of Monterey Park 492 ( 790 )

City of Norwalk 1857 ( 1725 )

City of Palmdale 1868 ( 1175 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 62 ( 459 )

City of Paramount 1356 ( 2420 )

City of Pico Rivera 1435 ( 2232 )

City of Pomona 2535 ( 1626 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 193 ( 451 )

City of Redondo Beach 333 ( 485 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 435 ( 786 )

City of San Dimas* 281 ( 814 )

City of San Fernando 437 ( 1776 )

City of San Gabriel 334 ( 816 )

City of San Marino 41 ( 309 )

City of Santa Clarita 1743 ( 791 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 300 ( 1634 )

City of Santa Monica 545 ( 590 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 148 ( 1255 )

City of South El Monte 430 ( 2059 )

City of South Gate 2633 ( 2682 )

City of South Pasadena 199 ( 764 )

City of Temple City 333 ( 913 )

City of Torrance 831 ( 557 )

City of Vernon 16 ( 7656 )

City of Walnut 158 ( 517 )

City of West Covina 1659 ( 1533 )

City of West Hollywood 368 ( 996 )

City of Westlake Village 14 ( 167 )

City of Whittier 1217 ( 1392 )

Los Angeles 61698 ( 1525 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 139 ( 1695 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 219 ( 1760 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 35 ( 1399 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 725 ( 2109 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 129 ( 880 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 364 ( 1169 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 55 ( 653 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 66 ( 527 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 95 ( 721 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2538 ( 2921 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 168 ( 543 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 69 ( 969 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1012 ( 1550 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 154 ( 1072 )

Los Angeles – Central 1336 ( 3426 )

Los Angeles – Century City 79 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 892 ( 2642 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 384 ( 1036 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 60 ( 748 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 191 ( 1312 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 199 ( 1313 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 175 ( 1265 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 136 ( 1196 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 201 ( 671 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 459 ( 1669 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 412 ( 1041 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 412 ( 1407 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 114 ( 800 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 648 ( 1550 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 52 ( 910 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 153 ( 1504 )

Los Angeles – Encino 310 ( 686 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 49 ( 1473 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 739 ( 1645 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 21 ( 583 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 175 ( 2007 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1320 ( 2782 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 377 ( 1193 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 141 ( 1310 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 683 ( 1174 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 519 ( 2413 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 154 ( 904 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 299 ( 1029 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 491 ( 1126 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 10 ( 415 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 336 ( 1863 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 900 ( 2372 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 633 ( 1308 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 268 ( 1932 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 692 ( 1014 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 184 ( 625 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 448 ( 1570 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 160 ( 1982 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 647 ( 1252 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 49 ( 1075 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 482 ( 1142 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 347 ( 2642 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 179 ( 1175 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 680 ( 2086 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 282 ( 3514 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 297 ( 1048 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 43 ( 1372 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 70 ( 1626 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 119 ( 551 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 80 ( 937 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 8 ( 256 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 191 ( 450 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 22 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1168 ( 1503 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 198 ( 1317 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 100 ( 556 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 402 ( 1666 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 269 ( 1114 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 980 ( 1592 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1785 ( 1179 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 776 ( 1112 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 89 ( 418 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1743 ( 2264 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 15 ( 390 )

Los Angeles – Palms 362 ( 825 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1525 ( 2027 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 59 ( 434 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1189 ( 2842 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 76 ( 694 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 190 ( 534 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 49 ( 747 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 20 ( 719 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1261 ( 1646 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 45 ( 971 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 26 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1394 ( 1786 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 27 ( 608 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 556 ( 637 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 401 ( 910 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 69 ( 651 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1212 ( 3193 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 85 ( 1854 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 157 ( 700 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 769 ( 1465 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 282 ( 1382 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 3 ( 464 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1778 ( 2158 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 435 ( 1409 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 743 ( 1882 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 87 ( 887 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 55 ( 632 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 14 ( 1072 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 224 ( 805 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 34 ( 992 )

Los Angeles – University Park 478 ( 1741 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 305 ( 1016 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 351 ( 1420 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1552 ( 1665 )

Los Angeles – Venice 149 ( 440 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 457 ( 2657 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 208 ( 2716 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1086 ( 2637 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1804 ( 3469 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 113 ( 1345 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 22 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1047 ( 2453 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 67 ( 1363 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 546 ( 1976 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 293 ( 723 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 313 ( 832 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1317 ( 2455 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 244 ( 473 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1625 ( 2738 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 196 ( 362 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1722 ( 4766 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 909 ( 1609 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 636 ( 1268 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 679 ( 1311 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 472 ( 694 )

Unincorporated – Acton 37 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 342 ( 784 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 828 ( 1951 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 115 ( 2348 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 135 ( 1993 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 269 ( 1689 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 389 ( 2625 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 61 ( 789 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1833 ( 6741 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 4 ( 681 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 232 ( 1379 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 174 ( 1324 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 36 ( 819 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 12 ( 481 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 66 ( 1491 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 2 ( 608 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 63 ( 1190 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3568 ( 2848 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 21 ( 328 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 330 ( 2156 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 49 ( 923 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 93 ( 1058 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 4 ( 2759 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1936 ( 2992 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 588 ( 1051 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 29 ( 1154 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 13 ( 921 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 83 ( 419 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 16 ( 784 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 46 ( 651 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 96 ( 739 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 347 ( 1539 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 40 ( 995 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 44 ( 1233 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 43 ( 457 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 51 ( 1314 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 8 ( 668 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 107 ( 1280 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 181 ( 753 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 13 ( 1544 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 12 ( 613 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 13 ( 2100 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 96 ( 744 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 47 ( 1766 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 14 ( 1089 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 11 ( 922 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 53 ( 1577 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 380 ( 745 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 355 ( 1756 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 6 ( 295 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 69 ( 371 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 37 ( 2061 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 111 ( 1255 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 938 ( 1584 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 90 ( 429 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 78 ( 1292 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 24 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 36 ( 1088 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 28 ( 911 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 417 ( 1784 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 94 ( 808 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 433 ( 2682 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 220 ( 996 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 29 ( 3046 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 231 ( 2349 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 17 ( 1251 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 532 ( 1976 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 25 ( 679 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 47 ( 1242 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 837 ( 2397 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 71 ( 1178 )

– Under Investigation 3946These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 34 cases and three deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanishwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



