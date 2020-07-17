VIDEO: Peaceful Protester in Portland Shot in Head by Trump’s Secret Police

BY BRIAN HEWS • JULY 20, 2020

At a peaceful protest, a young man has seen holding up a speaker and yelling, along with others, at Trump’s secret police. A tear gas canister is fired at the young man and he is seen casually picking it up and throwing it a couple feet in front of him. He goes back to his spot holding up a speaker up and he is shot in the head with a “non-lethal round” by the secret police sent by Trump and DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

The young man bled profusely at the scene and has been in the hospital with a fractured face since Sunday, enduring facial surgeries.

This is the United States?

