FREE PLANT-BASED BURGER… WATCH FOR THIS VAN!

FREE BURGER: when consumers are looking for new protein alternatives, Planterra Foods will literally be meeting people curbside as a fleet of specially equipped OZO™ vans will cross L.A. County to deliver free freshly cooked samples of the brand new plant-based burgers. Following strict safety and health guidelines with social distancing, the OZO™ ambassadors will provide wrapped and ready-to-eat plant-based burgers on disposable trays, along with OZO™ hats and coupons. The van will be crusing from July – December on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, follow them on Twitter @ozofoods too find the van.

