Man Found Dead in Compton Inside Storefront

Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder of a male Hispanic adult in Compton.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 4:57 AM, deputies from Compton Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1600 block of East Alondra Boulevard regarding a call of a person down.

Upon arriving, they discovered one adult unresponsive inside a storefront that appeared to have been converted into a residence.

The male victim, whose identify is unknown but appears to be in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim sustained injuries that are, at this time, unknown in nature. His cause of death will be determined at autopsy.

There is no suspect information available. It is unknown if this murder is gang related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

