Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of 2021 Rose Parade

The 132nd Tournament of Roses Parade will not take place on Jan. 1, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic, parade officials announced Wednesday morning.

It’s the first time in 75 years that the parade has been canceled.

Parade officials initially hoped they’d be able to hold the parade safely, but after weeks of assessment, it became clear such a feat would be impossible. Instead, the Tournament of Roses is looking into options for celebrating the new year in a new way, said Tournament of Roses Chief Executive David Eads.

The last time the parade was canceled was between 1942 and 1945 during World War II.

