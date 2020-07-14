Woman Found Dead in Carson

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation. The incident was reported Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m., on the 1000 block of Renton Street, Carson.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

