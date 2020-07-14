July 14, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 4,244 New Cases, 73 Deaths; Revised Order Closes Indoor Operations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirms the highest number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported in a day with 4,244 new cases and 2,103 people currently hospitalized.

Of the 2,103 people currently hospitalized, 27% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators.

Public Health has confirmed 73 new deaths of Covid-19. This is one of the highest number of new deaths reported in a day and may reflect a lag in the reporting of deaths over the weekend.

Of the 73 new deaths, 51 people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 19 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Fifty-four people had underlying health conditions including 41 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 to 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Testing results are available for over 1,387,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As a community, we must slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 in our hospitals and more untimely deaths. I urge you to wear a face covering, stay at home as much as possible, avoid close contact with people you don’t live with and wash your hands. Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly virus. Today’s numbers are alarming and unfortunately are the result of many businesses and individuals not adhering to the basic public health requirements of distancing and wearing face coverings. We are just not able to continue on a recovery journey without everyone doing their part. Keeping businesses open is only possible if we get back to slowing the spread. ”

To date, Public Health has identified 140,307 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,894 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,619 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 46% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 66 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents. Of the new cases reported today, 59% occurred among individuals under the age of 41 and the median age of new cases has dropped to 35.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was modified yesterday to align with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directives to prevent more cases, more serious illnesses, increased hospitalizations and more deaths.

The Order requires the closure of the following sectors for all indoor operations:

Gyms and Fitness Centers

Places of Worship

Indoor Protests

Offices for Non-Critical Infrastructure Sectors as identified at covid19.ca.gov

Personal Care Services(including nail salons, massage parlors, and tattoo parlors)

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Indoor MallsBars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor museums, indoor operations at zoos and aquariums, and cardrooms and satellite wagering facilities remain closed and all events and gatherings unless specifically allowed by this Order remain prohibited.Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three Cs: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious. The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms. The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov. Please see additional information below: Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 140307 Total Cases* Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 133147 Long Beach — 5616 Pasadena — 1544 Deaths 3894 Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3645 Long Beach 149 Pasadena 100 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) 0 to 17 — 10189 18 to 40 –58788 41 to 65 –47359 over 65 –16054 Under Investigation –757 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) Female 66260 Male 66153 Other 38 Under Investigation 696 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) American Indian/Alaska Native 115 Asian 4474 Black 3737 Hispanic/Latino 38934 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 472 White 10549 Other 21440 Under Investigation 53426 Hospitalization Hospitalized (Ever) 10162 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) American Indian/Alaska Native 9 Asian 558 Black 391 Hispanic/Latino 1662 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 14 White 952 Other 28 Under Investigation 26 CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**) City of Agoura Hills 78 ( 374 ) City of Alhambra 640 ( 738 ) City of Arcadia 234 ( 405 ) City of Artesia 167 ( 994 ) City of Avalon 5 ( 129 ) City of Azusa 713 ( 1425 ) City of Baldwin Park 1392 ( 1813 ) City of Bell 840 ( 2312 ) City of Bell Gardens 992 ( 2303 ) City of Bellflower 1259 ( 1620 ) City of Beverly Hills 419 ( 1214 ) City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 ) City of Burbank 748 ( 698 ) City of Calabasas 156 ( 641 ) City of Carson 908 ( 968 ) City of Cerritos 321 ( 641 ) City of Claremont 174 ( 477 ) City of Commerce* 290 ( 2219 ) City of Compton 2049 ( 2051 ) City of Covina 686 ( 1399 ) City of Cudahy 605 ( 2485 ) City of Culver City 261 ( 655 ) City of Diamond Bar 284 ( 494 ) City of Downey 2349 ( 2056 ) City of Duarte 268 ( 1217 ) City of El Monte 2244 ( 1914 ) City of El Segundo 79 ( 471 ) City of Gardena 660 ( 1076 ) City of Glendale 1797 ( 870 ) City of Glendora 655 ( 1241 ) City of Hawaiian Gardens 263 ( 1792 ) City of Hawthorne 979 ( 1103 ) City of Hermosa Beach 122 ( 620 ) City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 ) City of Huntington Park 1570 ( 2639 ) City of Industry 20 ( 4577 ) City of Inglewood 1409 ( 1241 ) City of Irwindale 33 ( 2262 ) City of La Canada Flintridge 93 ( 449 ) City of La Habra Heights 19 ( 348 ) City of La Mirada 482 ( 972 ) City of La Puente 719 ( 1767 ) City of La Verne 192 ( 577 ) City of Lakewood 672 ( 836 ) City of Lancaster* 1526 ( 944 ) City of Lawndale 299 ( 890 ) City of Lomita 116 ( 560 ) City of Lynwood* 1812 ( 2515 ) City of Malibu 67 ( 517 ) City of Manhattan Beach 208 ( 578 ) City of Maywood 763 ( 2720 ) City of Monrovia 402 ( 1036 ) City of Montebello 1230 ( 1911 ) City of Monterey Park 449 ( 721 ) City of Norwalk 1693 ( 1573 ) City of Palmdale 1761 ( 1108 ) City of Palos Verdes Estates 62 ( 459 ) City of Paramount 1257 ( 2244 ) City of Pico Rivera 1353 ( 2105 ) City of Pomona 2292 ( 1470 ) City of Rancho Palos Verdes 179 ( 419 ) City of Redondo Beach 308 ( 448 ) City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 ) City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 ) City of Rosemead 396 ( 715 ) City of San Dimas* 262 ( 759 ) City of San Fernando 400 ( 1625 ) City of San Gabriel 321 ( 784 ) City of San Marino 35 ( 264 ) City of Santa Clarita 1622 ( 736 ) City of Santa Fe Springs 273 ( 1487 ) City of Santa Monica 521 ( 564 ) City of Sierra Madre 44 ( 400 ) City of Signal Hill 136 ( 1153 ) City of South El Monte 398 ( 1906 ) City of South Gate 2432 ( 2478 ) City of South Pasadena 192 ( 737 ) City of Temple City 317 ( 870 ) City of Torrance 770 ( 516 ) City of Vernon 14 ( 6699 ) City of Walnut 147 ( 481 ) City of West Covina 1537 ( 1420 ) City of West Hollywood 351 ( 950 ) City of Westlake Village 14 ( 167 ) City of Whittier 1133 ( 1296 ) Los Angeles 58106 ( 1437 ) Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 131 ( 1597 ) Los Angeles – Alsace 210 ( 1687 ) Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 ) Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 32 ( 1279 ) Los Angeles – Arleta 674 ( 1961 ) Los Angeles – Atwater Village 122 ( 832 ) Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 348 ( 1118 ) Los Angeles – Bel Air 52 ( 617 ) Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 64 ( 511 ) Los Angeles – Beverlywood 90 ( 683 ) Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2375 ( 2734 ) Los Angeles – Brentwood 153 ( 494 ) Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 ) Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 63 ( 885 ) Los Angeles – Canoga Park 947 ( 1450 ) Los Angeles – Carthay 146 ( 1017 ) Los Angeles – Central 1251 ( 3208 ) Los Angeles – Century City 71 ( 555 ) Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 843 ( 2497 ) Los Angeles – Chatsworth 362 ( 977 ) Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 41 ( 447 ) Los Angeles – Chinatown 54 ( 673 ) Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 185 ( 1271 ) Los Angeles – Country Club Park 191 ( 1260 ) Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 167 ( 1208 ) Los Angeles – Crestview 132 ( 1161 ) Los Angeles – Del Rey 189 ( 631 ) Los Angeles – Downtown* 420 ( 1527 ) Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 400 ( 1010 ) Los Angeles – East Hollywood 399 ( 1362 ) Los Angeles – Echo Park 108 ( 758 ) Los Angeles – El Sereno 593 ( 1418 ) Los Angeles – Elysian Park 48 ( 840 ) Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 146 ( 1435 ) Los Angeles – Encino 285 ( 631 ) Los Angeles – Exposition 47 ( 1413 ) Los Angeles – Exposition Park 676 ( 1505 ) Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 19 ( 528 ) Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 154 ( 1766 ) Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1233 ( 2599 ) Los Angeles – Glassell Park 361 ( 1142 ) Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 129 ( 1198 ) Los Angeles – Granada Hills 641 ( 1102 ) Los Angeles – Green Meadows 483 ( 2246 ) Los Angeles – Hancock Park 150 ( 880 ) Los Angeles – Harbor City 285 ( 980 ) Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 456 ( 1046 ) Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 10 ( 415 ) Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 315 ( 1747 ) Los Angeles – Harvard Park 828 ( 2183 ) Los Angeles – Highland Park 581 ( 1201 ) Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 256 ( 1846 ) Los Angeles – Hollywood 635 ( 930 ) Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 168 ( 571 ) Los Angeles – Hyde Park 410 ( 1437 ) Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 155 ( 1920 ) Los Angeles – Koreatown 613 ( 1186 ) Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 43 ( 943 ) Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 446 ( 1057 ) Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 329 ( 2505 ) Los Angeles – Leimert Park 157 ( 1031 ) Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 646 ( 1982 ) Los Angeles – Little Armenia 274 ( 3414 ) Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 288 ( 1016 ) Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 42 ( 1341 ) Los Angeles – Longwood 67 ( 1557 ) Los Angeles – Los Feliz 111 ( 514 ) Los Angeles – Manchester Square 70 ( 820 ) Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 5 ( 160 ) Los Angeles – Mar Vista 178 ( 419 ) Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 21 ( 482 ) Los Angeles – Melrose 1100 ( 1416 ) Los Angeles – Mid-city 192 ( 1277 ) Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 97 ( 539 ) Los Angeles – Mission Hills 373 ( 1546 ) Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 252 ( 1044 ) Los Angeles – North Hills 929 ( 1509 ) Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1671 ( 1104 ) Los Angeles – Northridge 738 ( 1057 ) Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 88 ( 413 ) Los Angeles – Pacoima 1635 ( 2124 ) Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 15 ( 390 ) Los Angeles – Palms 350 ( 798 ) Los Angeles – Panorama City 1449 ( 1926 ) Los Angeles – Park La Brea 58 ( 427 ) Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1137 ( 2717 ) Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 ) Los Angeles – Playa Vista 70 ( 639 ) Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 175 ( 492 ) Los Angeles – Rancho Park 45 ( 686 ) Los Angeles – Regent Square 16 ( 576 ) Los Angeles – Reseda 1199 ( 1565 ) Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 43 ( 928 ) Los Angeles – Reynier Village 23 ( 544 ) Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1354 ( 1735 ) Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 26 ( 585 ) Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 520 ( 596 ) Los Angeles – Silverlake 378 ( 857 ) Los Angeles – South Carthay 61 ( 576 ) Los Angeles – South Park 1137 ( 2995 ) Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 76 ( 1658 ) Los Angeles – Studio City 149 ( 664 ) Los Angeles – Sun Valley 728 ( 1387 ) Los Angeles – Sunland 273 ( 1338 ) Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 ( 155 ) Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1672 ( 2029 ) Los Angeles – Tarzana 416 ( 1347 ) Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 711 ( 1801 ) Los Angeles – Thai Town 79 ( 805 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 47 ( 540 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 13 ( 995 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 9 ( 484 ) Los Angeles – Tujunga 215 ( 773 ) Los Angeles – University Hills 33 ( 962 ) Los Angeles – University Park 454 ( 1654 ) Los Angeles – Valley Glen 286 ( 953 ) Los Angeles – Valley Village 334 ( 1351 ) Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1499 ( 1608 ) Los Angeles – Venice 135 ( 398 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 439 ( 2552 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Square 193 ( 2521 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1026 ( 2491 ) Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1707 ( 3283 ) Los Angeles – Victoria Park 109 ( 1298 ) Los Angeles – View Heights 21 ( 568 ) Los Angeles – Watts 967 ( 2266 ) Los Angeles – Wellington Square 64 ( 1302 ) Los Angeles – West Adams 522 ( 1889 ) Los Angeles – West Hills 278 ( 686 ) Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 282 ( 749 ) Los Angeles – West Vernon 1248 ( 2326 ) Los Angeles – Westchester 236 ( 457 ) Los Angeles – Westlake 1576 ( 2655 ) Los Angeles – Westwood 177 ( 327 ) Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1621 ( 4487 ) Los Angeles – Wilmington 844 ( 1494 ) Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 607 ( 1210 ) Los Angeles – Winnetka 632 ( 1220 ) Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 426 ( 626 ) Unincorporated – Acton 34 ( 427 ) Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 ) Unincorporated – Altadena 323 ( 740 ) Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 ) Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 ) Unincorporated – Arcadia 42 ( 526 ) Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 755 ( 1779 ) Unincorporated – Athens Village 106 ( 2165 ) Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 113 ( 1668 ) Unincorporated – Azusa 243 ( 1526 ) Unincorporated – Bassett 363 ( 2450 ) Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 ) Unincorporated – Bradbury 3 ( 2778 ) Unincorporated – Canyon Country 57 ( 738 ) Unincorporated – Castaic* 1822 ( 6701 ) Unincorporated – Cerritos 4 ( 681 ) Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 ) Unincorporated – Covina 216 ( 1284 ) Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 157 ( 1194 ) Unincorporated – Del Aire 36 ( 819 ) Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 ) Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 ) Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 11 ( 441 ) Unincorporated – Duarte 58 ( 1310 ) Unincorporated – East Covina 1 ( 304 ) Unincorporated – East La Mirada 59 ( 1115 ) Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3327 ( 2656 ) Unincorporated – East Pasadena 19 ( 297 ) Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 307 ( 2005 ) Unincorporated – East Whittier 48 ( 905 ) Unincorporated – El Camino Village 90 ( 1024 ) Unincorporated – El Monte 4 ( 2759 ) Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 ) Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1804 ( 2788 ) Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 ) Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 546 ( 976 ) Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Hawthorne 27 ( 1074 ) Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 ) Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 12 ( 850 ) Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 74 ( 374 ) Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 ) Unincorporated – La Verne* 15 ( 735 ) Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 43 ( 608 ) Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 ) Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 92 ( 708 ) Unincorporated – Lake Manor 12 ( 730 ) Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Lennox 325 ( 1442 ) Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock 34 ( 846 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 43 ( 1205 ) Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 ) Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 37 ( 393 ) Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Monrovia 50 ( 1288 ) Unincorporated – Newhall 3 ( 1364 ) Unincorporated – North Lancaster 8 ( 668 ) Unincorporated – North Whittier 98 ( 1172 ) Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 169 ( 703 ) Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 ) Unincorporated – Palmdale 13 ( 1544 ) Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 ) Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 12 ( 613 ) Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 10 ( 1616 ) Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 ) Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 90 ( 697 ) Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 43 ( 1616 ) Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood 10 ( 778 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 11 ( 922 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 369 ( 723 ) Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 317 ( 1568 ) Unincorporated – San Pasqual 6 ( 295 ) Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 ) Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 ) Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 66 ( 354 ) Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 ) Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 ) Unincorporated – South El Monte 30 ( 1671 ) Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 107 ( 1209 ) Unincorporated – South Whittier 844 ( 1425 ) Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 ) Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 82 ( 391 ) Unincorporated – Sun Village 71 ( 1176 ) Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 22 ( 1698 ) Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 8 ( 483 ) Unincorporated – Val Verde 34 ( 1028 ) Unincorporated – Valencia 24 ( 781 ) Unincorporated – Valinda 384 ( 1643 ) Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 85 ( 731 ) Unincorporated – Walnut Park 395 ( 2447 ) Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 ) Unincorporated – West Carson 210 ( 951 ) Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – West LA 29 ( 3046 ) Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 214 ( 2176 ) Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 15 ( 1104 ) Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 487 ( 1809 ) Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 2 ( 154 ) Unincorporated – Westhills 6 ( 715 ) Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 24 ( 652 ) Unincorporated – Whittier 43 ( 1136 ) Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Willowbrook 795 ( 2277 ) Unincorporated – Wiseburn 60 ( 996 ) – Under Investigation 3650 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. . Sixty-six cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanishwww.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



