Man Charged With Murder in Pico Rivera Carjacking That Left 13-Year-Old Girl Dead

Jose Elias Aguilar was charged Wednesday after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with four children inside, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old.

Prosecutors announced that the case includes special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a carjacking and of a kidnapping, due to the defendant’s previous conviction of first-degree burglary in 2017.

