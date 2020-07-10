Socialize

Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts Cancels 2020-’21 Season

 

 

Staff Report • July 10, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of when and how the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) will be allowed to re-open, the theater will not present a 2020-2021 Season. The CCPA is owned and operated by the City of Cerritos.

During the CCPA’s closure, the theater will undertake critical maintenance projects, including the installation of a new fire suppression system.

The CCPA is currently closed pursuant to a Safer at Work and in the Community for Control of COVID-19 Health Officer Order issued by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Officer that prohibits mass gatherings. County officials have indicated that the re-opening of venues will be allowed in phases and with requirements for social distancing and disinfection protocols. 

