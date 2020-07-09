Jet Blue Will Exit Long Beach Airport Starting October 2020

HMG has received an email indicating Jet Blue will be leaving Long Beach.

After careful consideration, as of 10/7/2020, we will be moving our scheduled Long Beach (LGB) flights to LAX*. We have proudly served LGB for many years, so no longer offering service has been a difficult decision.

However, our commitment to Southern California remains strong, and we are delighted that our LAX service will increase to 30+ flights daily, including both New York (JFK) and Newark in the New York City area, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Austin, Buffalo, plus destinations in the West including San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Reno/Tahoe, Salt Lake City, and seasonal service to Bozeman. You’ll also have more Mint service from LAX, with new service to Newark, as well as continuing to serve New York (JFK), Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to our increases at LAX, nonstop service will continue at Ontario (ONT), Burbank (BUR) and San Diego (SAN), as well as our seasonal service to Palm Springs (PSP).

As you’re probably aware, our route network and the cities we serve are driven by customer demand, airport considerations, and scheduling needs, among other factors. We always strive to provide the best service and schedules for our customers, which requires constant re-evaluation on how best to serve you. We look forward to continuing to serve you at one of our Southern California area airports.

