July 6, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,584 New Cases, 48 Additional Deaths

Today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) reports almost 50% of new cases occur among younger people with the most significant increase in the percentage of cases among residents between 18 and 40 years old.

Hospitalizations for individuals between 18 and 40 years old have also increased from a little over 10% of hospitalized cases in April to about 25% in July.

There are 1,921 people currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,199,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The 7-day average of the daily positivity rate is 9.5%.

The Understanding America Study that is administered by USC’s Dornsife Center reports that 55.2% of LA County residents had close contact (within 6 feet) with people who do not live with them in the last 7 days. This is an increase from the 30.5% reported from April 8-14.

“Many families are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss, and wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Thank you to the businesses and individuals that are working so hard to adhere to the protocols we have laid out, which are now more important than ever. Our ability to follow the most basic infection control and distancing directives reduces serious illness, and even death of the people we love, and the death of those loved by others. What we do now determines where we are in 3-4 weeks. The sooner we all recommit to taking care of each other, the sooner we create a new normal, where we get back to work, school, and our friends and extended family.”

Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory warning everyone to not use any hand sanitizer manufactured by “Eskbiochem SA de CV” in Mexico, due to the potential presence of methanol, a “toxic alcohol”, as an active ingredient, which can cause blindness and/or death when absorbed through the skin or when swallowed.

Most commercially available alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs contain either ethanol or isopropanol as active ingredients and are safe to use.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 48 new deaths and 1,584 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty-three people who died were over the age of 65 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Forty-one people had underlying health conditions including 28 people over the age of 65 years old, 12 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

To date, Public Health has identified 116,570 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,534 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,283 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 44% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 16% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, seven cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 116570 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 110790

Long Beach — 4379

Pasadena — 1401

Deaths 3534

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3304

Long Beach 134

Pasadena 96

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 8226

18 to 40 –47424

41 to 65 –40123

over 65 –14394

Under Investigation –623

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 54838

Male 55361

Other 12

Under Investigation 579

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 87

Asian 4029

Black 3170

Hispanic/Latino 31981

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 402

White 8982

Other 18847

Under Investigation 43292

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 8675

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 9

Asian 533

Black 368

Hispanic/Latino 1443

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 10

White 891

Other 29

Under Investigation 21

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 65 ( 311 )

City of Alhambra 523 ( 603 )

City of Arcadia 194 ( 336 )

City of Artesia 126 ( 750 )

City of Avalon 6 ( 155 )

City of Azusa 536 ( 1071 )

City of Baldwin Park 1095 ( 1426 )

City of Bell 716 ( 1971 )

City of Bell Gardens 774 ( 1797 )

City of Bellflower 1031 ( 1326 )

City of Beverly Hills 306 ( 886 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 621 ( 579 )

City of Calabasas 137 ( 563 )

City of Carson 750 ( 799 )

City of Cerritos 252 ( 503 )

City of Claremont 132 ( 362 )

City of Commerce* 230 ( 1760 )

City of Compton 1650 ( 1652 )

City of Covina 526 ( 1073 )

City of Cudahy 512 ( 2103 )

City of Culver City 230 ( 577 )

City of Diamond Bar 208 ( 362 )

City of Downey 1842 ( 1612 )

City of Duarte 220 ( 999 )

City of El Monte 1794 ( 1530 )

City of El Segundo 66 ( 393 )

City of Gardena 567 ( 925 )

City of Glendale 1555 ( 753 )

City of Glendora 444 ( 841 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 208 ( 1417 )

City of Hawthorne 830 ( 935 )

City of Hermosa Beach 91 ( 463 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1331 ( 2238 )

City of Industry 14 ( 3204 )

City of Inglewood 1149 ( 1012 )

City of Irwindale 22 ( 1508 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 82 ( 396 )

City of La Habra Heights 16 ( 293 )

City of La Mirada 387 ( 780 )

City of La Puente 547 ( 1344 )

City of La Verne 152 ( 457 )

City of Lakewood 522 ( 650 )

City of Lancaster* 1282 ( 793 )

City of Lawndale 240 ( 714 )

City of Lomita 97 ( 468 )

City of Lynwood* 1499 ( 2081 )

City of Malibu 56 ( 432 )

City of Manhattan Beach 161 ( 447 )

City of Maywood 679 ( 2421 )

City of Monrovia 336 ( 866 )

City of Montebello 1028 ( 1597 )

City of Monterey Park 360 ( 578 )

City of Norwalk 1343 ( 1248 )

City of Palmdale 1471 ( 925 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 56 ( 414 )

City of Paramount 988 ( 1764 )

City of Pico Rivera 1084 ( 1686 )

City of Pomona 1809 ( 1160 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 154 ( 360 )

City of Redondo Beach 245 ( 357 )

City of Rolling Hills 3 ( 155 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 25 ( 308 )

City of Rosemead 304 ( 549 )

City of San Dimas* 194 ( 562 )

City of San Fernando 331 ( 1345 )

City of San Gabriel 268 ( 654 )

City of San Marino 32 ( 241 )

City of Santa Clarita 1345 ( 610 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 206 ( 1122 )

City of Santa Monica 445 ( 481 )

City of Sierra Madre 38 ( 346 )

City of Signal Hill 118 ( 1000 )

City of South El Monte 319 ( 1527 )

City of South Gate 1954 ( 1991 )

City of South Pasadena 173 ( 664 )

City of Temple City 272 ( 746 )

City of Torrance 649 ( 435 )

City of Vernon 13 ( 6220 )

City of Walnut 124 ( 406 )

City of West Covina 1181 ( 1091 )

City of West Hollywood 292 ( 790 )

City of Westlake Village 10 ( 120 )

City of Whittier 862 ( 986 )

Los Angeles 49591 ( 1226 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 112 ( 1366 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 172 ( 1382 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 26 ( 1039 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 541 ( 1574 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 96 ( 655 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 304 ( 977 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 50 ( 593 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 60 ( 479 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 71 ( 539 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1971 ( 2269 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 128 ( 414 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 54 ( 758 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 849 ( 1300 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 131 ( 912 )

Los Angeles – Central 1079 ( 2767 )

Los Angeles – Century City 56 ( 438 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 682 ( 2020 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 312 ( 842 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 37 ( 403 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 43 ( 536 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 147 ( 1010 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 156 ( 1029 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 138 ( 998 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 126 ( 1108 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 148 ( 494 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 342 ( 1243 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 349 ( 882 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 367 ( 1253 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 89 ( 624 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 490 ( 1172 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 33 ( 578 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 124 ( 1219 )

Los Angeles – Encino 244 ( 540 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 39 ( 1173 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 549 ( 1222 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 16 ( 444 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 113 ( 1296 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1024 ( 2158 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 317 ( 1003 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 114 ( 1059 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 561 ( 964 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 384 ( 1786 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 143 ( 839 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 224 ( 771 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 354 ( 812 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 ( 374 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 257 ( 1425 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 662 ( 1745 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 505 ( 1044 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 230 ( 1658 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 526 ( 771 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 138 ( 469 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 312 ( 1093 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 123 ( 1524 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 530 ( 1025 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 39 ( 855 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 375 ( 888 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 271 ( 2064 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 131 ( 860 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 535 ( 1641 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 262 ( 3265 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 254 ( 896 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 40 ( 1277 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 53 ( 1231 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 88 ( 407 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 57 ( 668 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 ( 96 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 144 ( 339 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 20 ( 459 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 978 ( 1259 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 173 ( 1151 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 79 ( 439 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 313 ( 1297 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 212 ( 878 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 838 ( 1361 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1388 ( 917 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 635 ( 910 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 81 ( 380 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1437 ( 1867 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 10 ( 260 )

Los Angeles – Palms 316 ( 720 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1322 ( 1757 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 44 ( 324 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 995 ( 2378 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 9 ( 282 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 57 ( 521 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 153 ( 430 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 33 ( 503 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 16 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1036 ( 1352 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 41 ( 884 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 22 ( 520 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1238 ( 1586 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 21 ( 473 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 441 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 318 ( 721 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 56 ( 529 )

Los Angeles – South Park 942 ( 2481 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 70 ( 1527 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 127 ( 566 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 599 ( 1141 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 239 ( 1171 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 ( 155 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1428 ( 1733 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 366 ( 1185 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 613 ( 1553 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 66 ( 673 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 37 ( 425 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 ( 613 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 5 ( 269 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 197 ( 708 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 25 ( 729 )

Los Angeles – University Park 387 ( 1410 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 241 ( 803 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 310 ( 1254 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1306 ( 1401 )

Los Angeles – Venice 107 ( 316 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 369 ( 2145 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 173 ( 2259 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 875 ( 2125 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1455 ( 2798 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 97 ( 1155 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 17 ( 460 )

Los Angeles – Watts 799 ( 1872 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 53 ( 1078 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 444 ( 1607 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 243 ( 599 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 227 ( 603 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1045 ( 1948 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 196 ( 380 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1443 ( 2431 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 148 ( 274 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1482 ( 4102 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 677 ( 1199 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 512 ( 1021 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 537 ( 1037 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 348 ( 511 )

Unincorporated – Acton 29 ( 364 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 14 ( 337 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 269 ( 617 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 29 ( 363 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 587 ( 1383 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 82 ( 1674 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 87 ( 1284 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 186 ( 1168 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 276 ( 1863 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 3 ( 2778 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 50 ( 647 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1799 ( 6616 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 167 ( 993 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 112 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 32 ( 728 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 9 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 43 ( 971 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 42 ( 794 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 2799 ( 2234 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 9 ( 141 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 228 ( 1489 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 37 ( 697 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 78 ( 887 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 1 ( 690 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 4 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1512 ( 2337 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 433 ( 774 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 17 ( 676 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 10 ( 708 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 62 ( 313 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 66 ( 3181 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 12 ( 588 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 33 ( 467 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 70 ( 539 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 6 ( 365 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 247 ( 1096 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 13 ( 742 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 27 ( 671 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 ( 154 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 37 ( 1037 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 29 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 43 ( 1108 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 3 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 7 ( 584 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 66 ( 789 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 126 ( 524 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 ( 713 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 9 ( 460 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 7 ( 1131 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 7 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 74 ( 573 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 34 ( 1278 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 11 ( 855 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 5 ( 419 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 41 ( 1220 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 305 ( 598 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 245 ( 1212 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 4 ( 197 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 3 ( 1124 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 54 ( 290 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 6 ( 3871 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 22 ( 1226 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 96 ( 1085 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 609 ( 1028 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 7 ( 896 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 76 ( 362 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 58 ( 961 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 18 ( 1389 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 8 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 33 ( 997 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 13 ( 423 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 293 ( 1254 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 71 ( 610 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 316 ( 1958 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 182 ( 824 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 25 ( 2626 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 168 ( 1708 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 13 ( 957 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 402 ( 1493 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 2 ( 154 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 3 ( 358 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 22 ( 597 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 29 ( 766 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 655 ( 1876 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 47 ( 780 )

– Under Investigation 2524

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Seven cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

