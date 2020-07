BREAKING: Gov. Newsom will close cardrooms and restaurants in 19 counties for three weeks

Governor Newsom is closing cardrooms and restaurants in 19 counties today. Closure is for three weeks.

HMG will update when available.

LA

Orange

Riverside

San Bernardino

Santa Barbara

Imperial

Ventura

Contra Costa

Fresno

Kern

Kings

Sacramento

San Joaquin

Santa Clara

Stanislaus

Tulare

Solano

Merced

Glenn

