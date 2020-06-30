https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js

June 30, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,779 New Cases, 45 Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting continued increases in cases and hospitalizations. Today, the department is announcing 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). This is the third consecutive day of new cases over 2,100.

There are 1,783 people currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is significantly higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

“Our community has experienced incredible loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.  For the families who are mourning loved ones who have passed away, we are mourning with you.  We wish you healing and peace during this very sad time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The LA County community needs to come together again to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need to act with haste and urgency.  The increases in cases and hospitalizations we are seeing will result in more deaths.  It is on all of us, businesses and residents, to use all the tools we know prevent further transmission of the virus.  Closely following all protocols for physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and washing hands frequently are crucial at this moment for preventing more serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

Today, Public Health has confirmed 45 new deaths and 2,779 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-nine people who died were over the age of 65 years old and 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Thirty-one people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old and six people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. Five deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

To date, Public Health has identified 103,529 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,369 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,130 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 22 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents. Testing results are available for nearly 1,107,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive.

Yesterday, a Health Officer Order was issued that closes LA County beaches from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent crowded situations that could result in more spread of COVID-19. All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public. The Order also prohibits fireworks displays.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please note:  During July 4 through July 5, Public Health will make improvements to the data processing systems which will result in no new data being reported on those days. This pause in reporting will not affect the collection of this data or outbreak investigations.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

103529

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

98424

— Long Beach

3799

— Pasadena

1306

Deaths

3369

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

3150

— Long Beach

130

— Pasadena

89

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

7210

–  18 to 40

41194

–  41 to 65

36084

–  over 65

13401

–  Under Investigation

535

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

48648

–  Male

49258

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

506

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

81

–  Asian

3834

–  Black

2856

–  Hispanic/Latino

29802

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

359

–  White

8225

–  Other

17090

–  Under Investigation

36177

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

8289

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

9

–  Asian

522

–  Black

355

–  Hispanic/Latino

1355

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

9

–  White

857

–  Other

23

–  Under Investigation

20

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

58

278

City of Alhambra

450

519

City of Arcadia

168

291

City of Artesia

104

619

City of Avalon

6

155

City of Azusa

449

897

City of Baldwin Park

903

1176

City of Bell

663

1825

City of Bell Gardens

703

1632

City of Bellflower

869

1118

City of Beverly Hills

237

687

City of Bradbury

6

561

City of Burbank

580

541

City of Calabasas

126

518

City of Carson

665

709

City of Cerritos

224

447

City of Claremont

106

291

City of Commerce*

198

1515

City of Compton

1455

1456

City of Covina

433

883

City of Cudahy

460

1889

City of Culver City

210

527

City of Diamond Bar

166

289

City of Downey

1608

1407

City of Duarte

196

890

City of El Monte

1520

1296

City of El Segundo

54

322

City of Gardena

513

837

City of Glendale

1432

693

City of Glendora

337

639

City of Hawaiian Gardens

180

1226

City of Hawthorne

735

828

City of Hermosa Beach

77

391

City of Hidden Hills

4

212

City of Huntington Park

1175

1975

City of Industry

13

2975

City of Inglewood

1040

916

City of Irwindale

13

891

City of La Canada Flintridge

78

377

City of La Habra Heights

15

275

City of La Mirada

326

657

City of La Puente

446

1096

City of La Verne

125

376

City of Lakewood

440

548

City of Lancaster*

1109

686

City of Lawndale

200

595

City of Lomita

81

391

City of Lynwood*

1330

1846

City of Malibu

52

401

City of Manhattan Beach

135

375

City of Maywood

625

2228

City of Monrovia

294

758

City of Montebello

921

1431

City of Monterey Park

333

535

City of Norwalk

1155

1073

City of Palmdale

1283

807

City of Palos Verdes Estates

52

385

City of Paramount

847

1512

City of Pico Rivera

963

1498

City of Pomona

1515

972

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

139

325

City of Redondo Beach

211

307

City of Rolling Hills

2

103

City of Rolling Hills Estates

23

283

City of Rosemead

256

463

City of San Dimas

149

432

City of San Fernando

302

1227

City of San Gabriel

242

591

City of San Marino

29

218

City of Santa Clarita

1192

541

City of Santa Fe Springs

163

888

City of Santa Monica

407

440

City of Sierra Madre

30

273

City of Signal Hill

97

822

City of South El Monte

277

1326

City of South Gate

1723

1755

City of South Pasadena

158

606

City of Temple City

243

667

City of Torrance

582

390

City of Vernon

14

6699

City of Walnut

97

318

City of West Covina

974

900

City of West Hollywood

264

714

City of Westlake Village

8

96

City of Whittier

720

823

Los Angeles

45151

1116

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

101

1231

Los Angeles – Alsace

149

1197

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

24

959

Los Angeles – Arleta

494

1437

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

84

573

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

278

893

Los Angeles – Bel Air

46

546

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

56

447

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

59

448

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1757

2022

Los Angeles – Brentwood

118

381

Los Angeles – Brookside

1

172

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

49

688

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

806

1235

Los Angeles – Carthay

121

842

Los Angeles – Central

974

2498

Los Angeles – Century City

52

407

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

594

1759

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

287

774

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

30

327

Los Angeles – Chinatown

40

499

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

131

900

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

146

964

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

124

897

Los Angeles – Crestview

122

1073

Los Angeles – Del Rey

134

448

Los Angeles – Downtown*

303

1102

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

317

801

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

330

1127

Los Angeles – Echo Park

84

589

Los Angeles – El Sereno

434

1038

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

26

455

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

119

1170

Los Angeles – Encino

214

474

Los Angeles – Exposition

31

932

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

495

1102

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

10

278

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

103

1181

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

935

1971

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

303

959

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

104

966

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

536

921

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

347

1614

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

127

745

Los Angeles – Harbor City

200

688

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

301

690

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

374

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

231

1281

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

593

1563

Los Angeles – Highland Park

469

969

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

217

1565

Los Angeles – Hollywood

469

687

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

123

418

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

275

964

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

98

1214

Los Angeles – Koreatown

495

958

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

34

746

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

349

827

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

245

1866

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

110

722

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

495

1519

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

251

3128

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

242

854

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

36

1149

Los Angeles – Longwood

50

1162

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

79

366

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

51

597

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

126

297

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

20

459

Los Angeles – Melrose

902

1161

Los Angeles – Mid-city

162

1078

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

69

384

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

284

1177

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

185

766

Los Angeles – North Hills

774

1257

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

1257

830

Los Angeles – Northridge

584

837

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

71

333

Los Angeles – Pacoima

1302

1691

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

9

234

Los Angeles – Palms

287

654

Los Angeles – Panorama City

1248

1658

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

39

287

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

939

2244

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

6

188

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

46

420

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

145

407

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

27

412

Los Angeles – Regent Square

16

576

Los Angeles – Reseda

957

1249

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

40

863

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

22

520

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1177

1508

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

20

450

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

391

448

Los Angeles – Silverlake

299

678

Los Angeles – South Carthay

50

472

Los Angeles – South Park

857

2258

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

65

1418

Los Angeles – Studio City

111

495

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

535

1019

Los Angeles – Sunland

225

1103

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

155

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

1310

1590

Los Angeles – Tarzana

349

1130

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

566

1434

Los Angeles – Thai Town

60

612

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

32

368

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

613

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

4

215

Los Angeles – Tujunga

185

665

Los Angeles – University Hills

20

583

Los Angeles – University Park

353

1286

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

221

736

Los Angeles – Valley Village

302

1222

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

1216

1305

Los Angeles – Venice

94

277

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

344

2000

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

162

2116

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

791

1921

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

1328

2554

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

89

1060

Los Angeles – View Heights

14

379

Los Angeles – Watts

718

1683

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

49

997

Los Angeles – West Adams

414

1498

Los Angeles – West Hills

221

545

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

193

513

Los Angeles – West Vernon

959

1788

Los Angeles – Westchester

167

324

Los Angeles – Westlake

1372

2312

Los Angeles – Westwood

135

249

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

1192

3299

Los Angeles – Wilmington

598

1059

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

473

943

Los Angeles – Winnetka

486

938

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

306

450

Unincorporated – Acton

24

301

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

13

313

Unincorporated – Altadena

237

543

Unincorporated – Anaverde

4

265

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

161

Unincorporated – Arcadia

22

276

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

500

1178

Unincorporated – Athens Village

69

1409

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

74

1092

Unincorporated – Azusa

153

961

Unincorporated – Bassett

241

1627

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93

Unincorporated – Bradbury

2

1852

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

46

595

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1792

6590

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

129

767

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

96

730

Unincorporated – Del Aire

29

660

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314

Unincorporated – Del Sur

3

124

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

8

321

Unincorporated – Duarte

36

813

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

34

642

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

2507

2001

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

5

78

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

189

1235

Unincorporated – East Whittier

30

565

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

73

830

Unincorporated – El Monte

1

690

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

4

241

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

1375

2125

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

455

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

353

631

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

14

557

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

9

637

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

55

278

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

59

2843

Unincorporated – La Verne

7

343

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

30

424

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

150

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

55

423

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

5

304

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

208

923

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

7

400

Unincorporated – Littlerock

23

572

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

35

981

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

20

213

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

36

928

Unincorporated – Newhall

3

1364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

7

584

Unincorporated – North Whittier

52

622

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

102

424

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

713

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

9

460

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

5

808

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

7

361

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

62

480

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

30

1127

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

2

215

Unincorporated – Rosewood

9

700

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

3

251

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

39

1160

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

265

519

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

199

984

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

4

197

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

3

1124

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

48

258

Unincorporated – Saugus

6

3871

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

17

947

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

84

949

Unincorporated – South Whittier

478

807

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

6

768

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

61

291

Unincorporated – Sun Village

53

878

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

16

1235

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

8

483

Unincorporated – Val Verde

29

876

Unincorporated – Valencia

13

423

Unincorporated – Valinda

246

1053

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

66

567

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

282

1747

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

3

199

Unincorporated – West Carson

165

747

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

25

2626

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

128

1301

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

11

809

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

361

1341

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

2

154

Unincorporated – Westhills

3

358

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

18

489

Unincorporated – Whittier

22

581

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

570

1633

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

43

713

–  Under Investigation

2464

