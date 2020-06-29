June 29, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,903 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to see alarming trends of community spread. Today, the department is announcing 2,903 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.

Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread. The 7-day average of daily reported new cases of COVID-19 is nearly 2,000, an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago. There are 1,710 people currently hospitalized, higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.

More than 1 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. Testing results are available for over 1,089,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the 7-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased from lowest daily rate of 4.6% positivity in late May to 8.4% today.

“To everyone who is grieving a family member or a friend who has passed away from COVID-19, our hearts go out to you. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations signals that we, as a community, need to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our healthcare system and seeing even more devastating illness and death. Businesses must closely adhere to directives. For individuals, we are all still safer at home, but if you must be out, practice physical distancing and wear a cloth face covering at all times when you are around others. Our actions to slow the spread cannot wait – we need to do these actions now and for the weeks ahead in order to prevent even more serious illness and death.”

Everyone must always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. It is the collective responsibility shared between everyone including businesses and residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities and save lives.

In addition to the 2,903 new cases, Public Health has confirmed 22 new deaths of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eighteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Eighteen people had underlying health conditions including 17 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 100,772 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,326 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,093 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 19 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Forty-two percent of cases are now among individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. While cases in this age range typically have lower risk for serious illness or death, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death. Everyone must continue to follow physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 100772 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 95853 — Long Beach 3643 — Pasadena 1276 Deaths 3326 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3112 — Long Beach 125 — Pasadena 89 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 6964 – 18 to 40 39834 – 41 to 65 35304 – over 65 13242 – Under Investigation 509 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 47383 – Male 47988 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 470 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 82 – Asian 3807 – Black 2818 – Hispanic/Latino 29462 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 359 – White 8127 – Other 16825 – Under Investigation 34373 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 8198 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 9 – Asian 520 – Black 353 – Hispanic/Latino 1335 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 9 – White 848 – Other 19 – Under Investigation 19 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 54 259 City of Alhambra 440 507 City of Arcadia 164 284 City of Artesia 101 601 City of Avalon 4 103 City of Azusa 435 869 City of Baldwin Park 865 1127 City of Bell 652 1795 City of Bell Gardens 678 1574 City of Bellflower 849 1092 City of Beverly Hills 235 681 City of Bradbury 6 561 City of Burbank 568 530 City of Calabasas 124 510 City of Carson 655 698 City of Cerritos 219 437 City of Claremont 103 282 City of Commerce* 189 1446 City of Compton 1424 1425 City of Covina 409 834 City of Cudahy 444 1824 City of Culver City 205 514 City of Diamond Bar 154 268 City of Downey 1529 1338 City of Duarte 192 872 City of El Monte 1464 1248 City of El Segundo 51 304 City of Gardena 502 819 City of Glendale 1408 682 City of Glendora 311 589 City of Hawaiian Gardens 174 1186 City of Hawthorne 720 811 City of Hermosa Beach 74 376 City of Hidden Hills 4 212 City of Huntington Park 1141 1918 City of Industry 14 3204 City of Inglewood 1010 889 City of Irwindale 12 822 City of La Canada Flintridge 78 377 City of La Habra Heights 15 275 City of La Mirada 322 649 City of La Puente 430 1057 City of La Verne 118 355 City of Lakewood 426 530 City of Lancaster* 1081 669 City of Lawndale 196 583 City of Lomita 80 386 City of Lynwood* 1289 1789 City of Malibu 51 393 City of Manhattan Beach 131 364 City of Maywood 612 2182 City of Monrovia 287 740 City of Montebello 883 1372 City of Monterey Park 324 520 City of Norwalk 1114 1035 City of Palmdale 1248 785 City of Palos Verdes Estates 50 370 City of Paramount 819 1462 City of Pico Rivera 939 1461 City of Pomona 1455 933 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 137 320 City of Redondo Beach 207 301 City of Rolling Hills 2 103 City of Rolling Hills Estates 22 271 City of Rosemead 244 441 City of San Dimas 142 411 City of San Fernando 300 1219 City of San Gabriel 236 576 City of San Marino 29 218 City of Santa Clarita 1155 524 City of Santa Fe Springs 150 817 City of Santa Monica 401 434 City of Sierra Madre 28 255 City of Signal Hill 93 788 City of South El Monte 267 1278 City of South Gate 1668 1699 City of South Pasadena 156 599 City of Temple City 239 656 City of Torrance 564 378 City of Vernon 14 6699 City of Walnut 94 308 City of West Covina 920 850 City of West Hollywood 255 690 City of Westlake Village 8 96 City of Whittier 681 779 Los Angeles 44189 1093 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 96 1170 Los Angeles – Alsace 146 1173 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 23 919 Los Angeles – Arleta 482 1402 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 79 539 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 274 880 Los Angeles – Bel Air 45 534 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 56 447 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 57 433 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1704 1961 Los Angeles – Brentwood 116 375 Los Angeles – Brookside 1 172 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 49 688 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 790 1210 Los Angeles – Carthay 117 815 Los Angeles – Central 968 2483 Los Angeles – Century City 52 407 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 581 1721 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 280 756 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 30 327 Los Angeles – Chinatown 38 474 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 127 873 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 146 964 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 120 868 Los Angeles – Crestview 122 1073 Los Angeles – Del Rey 128 428 Los Angeles – Downtown* 289 1051 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 313 791 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 321 1096 Los Angeles – Echo Park 82 575 Los Angeles – El Sereno 424 1014 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 26 455 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 113 1111 Los Angeles – Encino 208 460 Los Angeles – Exposition 29 872 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 479 1066 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 10 278 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 99 1135 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 903 1903 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 296 937 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 103 957 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 532 914 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 336 1562 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 127 745 Los Angeles – Harbor City 193 664 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 293 672 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 374 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 223 1236 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 583 1537 Los Angeles – Highland Park 464 959 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 212 1528 Los Angeles – Hollywood 452 662 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 116 394 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 266 932 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 93 1152 Los Angeles – Koreatown 480 929 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 32 702 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 345 817 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 238 1812 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 108 709 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 482 1479 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 250 3115 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 237 836 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 36 1149 Los Angeles – Longwood 50 1162 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 79 366 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 49 574 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 123 290 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 20 459 Los Angeles – Melrose 874 1125 Los Angeles – Mid-city 161 1071 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 66 367 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 280 1161 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 178 737 Los Angeles – North Hills 766 1244 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1235 816 Los Angeles – Northridge 578 828 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 69 324 Los Angeles – Pacoima 1274 1655 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 9 234 Los Angeles – Palms 283 645 Los Angeles – Panorama City 1238 1645 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 37 272 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 917 2192 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 6 188 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 46 420 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 143 402 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 25 381 Los Angeles – Regent Square 15 540 Los Angeles – Reseda 944 1232 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 40 863 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 22 520 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1162 1489 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 20 450 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 382 438 Los Angeles – Silverlake 286 649 Los Angeles – South Carthay 50 472 Los Angeles – South Park 837 2205 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 62 1353 Los Angeles – Studio City 108 481 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 521 993 Los Angeles – Sunland 215 1054 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 155 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1295 1572 Los Angeles – Tarzana 343 1111 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 554 1403 Los Angeles – Thai Town 57 581 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 31 356 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 613 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 4 215 Los Angeles – Tujunga 183 658 Los Angeles – University Hills 20 583 Los Angeles – University Park 350 1275 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 217 723 Los Angeles – Valley Village 298 1206 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1206 1294 Los Angeles – Venice 92 272 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 335 1948 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 156 2037 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 771 1872 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1298 2496 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 88 1048 Los Angeles – View Heights 14 379 Los Angeles – Watts 697 1633 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 46 936 Los Angeles – West Adams 405 1466 Los Angeles – West Hills 218 538 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 187 497 Los Angeles – West Vernon 938 1749 Los Angeles – Westchester 162 314 Los Angeles – Westlake 1346 2268 Los Angeles – Westwood 131 242 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1187 3285 Los Angeles – Wilmington 569 1007 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 465 927 Los Angeles – Winnetka 476 919 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 300 441 Unincorporated – Acton 22 276 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 13 313 Unincorporated – Altadena 233 534 Unincorporated – Anaverde 4 265 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 161 Unincorporated – Arcadia 21 263 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 477 1124 Unincorporated – Athens Village 67 1368 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 72 1063 Unincorporated – Azusa 149 936 Unincorporated – Bassett 235 1586 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93 Unincorporated – Bradbury 2 1852 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 45 582 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1786 6568 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 126 749 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 95 723 Unincorporated – Del Aire 28 637 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314 Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 124 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 8 321 Unincorporated – Duarte 36 813 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 32 605 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 2447 1953 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 179 1169 Unincorporated – East Whittier 23 433 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 73 830 Unincorporated – El Monte 1 690 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 4 241 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1325 2048 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 455 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 337 603 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 14 557 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 9 637 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 53 268 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 58 2795 Unincorporated – La Verne 7 343 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 30 424 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 150 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 52 400 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 5 304 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 203 901 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 7 400 Unincorporated – Littlerock 23 572 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 35 981 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 20 213 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 34 876 Unincorporated – Newhall 3 1364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 7 584 Unincorporated – North Whittier 52 622 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 99 412 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 713 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 9 460 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 3 485 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 7 361 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 60 465 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 30 1127 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 2 215 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 2 168 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 36 1071 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 260 510 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 195 964 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 4 197 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 3 1124 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 46 247 Unincorporated – Saugus 5 3226 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 15 836 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 81 915 Unincorporated – South Whittier 451 762 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 4 512 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 59 281 Unincorporated – Sun Village 52 861 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 11 849 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 7 422 Unincorporated – Val Verde 29 876 Unincorporated – Valencia 13 423 Unincorporated – Valinda 238 1018 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 64 550 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 276 1710 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 199 Unincorporated – West Carson 163 738 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 25 2626 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 123 1251 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 11 809 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 348 1292 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 1 77 Unincorporated – Westhills 3 358 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 18 489 Unincorporated – Whittier 21 555 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 554 1587 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 41 680 – Under Investigation 2400

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-five cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments