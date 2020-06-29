June 29, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,903 New Cases, 22 Additional Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) continues to see alarming trends of community spread. Today, the department is announcing 2,903 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began.
Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread. The 7-day average of daily reported new cases of COVID-19 is nearly 2,000, an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago. There are 1,710 people currently hospitalized, higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks.
More than 1 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. Testing results are available for over 1,089,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the 7-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased from lowest daily rate of 4.6% positivity in late May to 8.4% today.
“To everyone who is grieving a family member or a friend who has passed away from COVID-19, our hearts go out to you. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The alarming increases in cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations signals that we, as a community, need to take immediate action to slow the spread of COVID-19. Otherwise, we are quickly moving toward overwhelming our healthcare system and seeing even more devastating illness and death. Businesses must closely adhere to directives. For individuals, we are all still safer at home, but if you must be out, practice physical distancing and wear a cloth face covering at all times when you are around others. Our actions to slow the spread cannot wait – we need to do these actions now and for the weeks ahead in order to prevent even more serious illness and death.”
Everyone must always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. Businesses must continue to follow Public Health directives. It is the collective responsibility shared between everyone including businesses and residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 to prevent an overwhelming surge of COVID-19 cases at healthcare facilities and save lives.
In addition to the 2,903 new cases, Public Health has confirmed 22 new deaths of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eighteen people who died were over the age of 65 years old and four people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old. Eighteen people had underlying health conditions including 17 people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.
To date, Public Health has identified 100,772 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,326 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,093 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 27% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 19 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.
Forty-two percent of cases are now among individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. While cases in this age range typically have lower risk for serious illness or death, Public Health is concerned they may unknowingly infect parents, grandparents, and friends and family who have underlying health conditions and who are at greater risk for serious illness and death. Everyone must continue to follow physical distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household.
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
Total Cases
|
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
100772
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
95853
|
|
— Long Beach
|
3643
|
|
— Pasadena
|
1276
|
|
Deaths
|
3326
|
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
3112
|
|
— Long Beach
|
125
|
|
— Pasadena
|
89
|
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 17
|
6964
|
|
– 18 to 40
|
39834
|
|
– 41 to 65
|
35304
|
|
– over 65
|
13242
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
509
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
47383
|
|
– Male
|
47988
|
|
– Other
|
12
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
470
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
82
|
|
– Asian
|
3807
|
|
– Black
|
2818
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
29462
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
359
|
|
– White
|
8127
|
|
– Other
|
16825
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
34373
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
8198
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
9
|
|
– Asian
|
520
|
|
– Black
|
353
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
1335
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
9
|
|
– White
|
848
|
|
– Other
|
19
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
19
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
54
|
259
|
City of Alhambra
|
440
|
507
|
City of Arcadia
|
164
|
284
|
City of Artesia
|
101
|
601
|
City of Avalon
|
4
|
103
|
City of Azusa
|
435
|
869
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
865
|
1127
|
City of Bell
|
652
|
1795
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
678
|
1574
|
City of Bellflower
|
849
|
1092
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
235
|
681
|
City of Bradbury
|
6
|
561
|
City of Burbank
|
568
|
530
|
City of Calabasas
|
124
|
510
|
City of Carson
|
655
|
698
|
City of Cerritos
|
219
|
437
|
City of Claremont
|
103
|
282
|
City of Commerce*
|
189
|
1446
|
City of Compton
|
1424
|
1425
|
City of Covina
|
409
|
834
|
City of Cudahy
|
444
|
1824
|
City of Culver City
|
205
|
514
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
154
|
268
|
City of Downey
|
1529
|
1338
|
City of Duarte
|
192
|
872
|
City of El Monte
|
1464
|
1248
|
City of El Segundo
|
51
|
304
|
City of Gardena
|
502
|
819
|
City of Glendale
|
1408
|
682
|
City of Glendora
|
311
|
589
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
174
|
1186
|
City of Hawthorne
|
720
|
811
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
74
|
376
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
4
|
212
|
City of Huntington Park
|
1141
|
1918
|
City of Industry
|
14
|
3204
|
City of Inglewood
|
1010
|
889
|
City of Irwindale
|
12
|
822
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
78
|
377
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
15
|
275
|
City of La Mirada
|
322
|
649
|
City of La Puente
|
430
|
1057
|
City of La Verne
|
118
|
355
|
City of Lakewood
|
426
|
530
|
City of Lancaster*
|
1081
|
669
|
City of Lawndale
|
196
|
583
|
City of Lomita
|
80
|
386
|
City of Lynwood*
|
1289
|
1789
|
City of Malibu
|
51
|
393
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
131
|
364
|
City of Maywood
|
612
|
2182
|
City of Monrovia
|
287
|
740
|
City of Montebello
|
883
|
1372
|
City of Monterey Park
|
324
|
520
|
City of Norwalk
|
1114
|
1035
|
City of Palmdale
|
1248
|
785
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
50
|
370
|
City of Paramount
|
819
|
1462
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
939
|
1461
|
City of Pomona
|
1455
|
933
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
137
|
320
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
207
|
301
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
2
|
103
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
22
|
271
|
City of Rosemead
|
244
|
441
|
City of San Dimas
|
142
|
411
|
City of San Fernando
|
300
|
1219
|
City of San Gabriel
|
236
|
576
|
City of San Marino
|
29
|
218
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
1155
|
524
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
150
|
817
|
City of Santa Monica
|
401
|
434
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
28
|
255
|
City of Signal Hill
|
93
|
788
|
City of South El Monte
|
267
|
1278
|
City of South Gate
|
1668
|
1699
|
City of South Pasadena
|
156
|
599
|
City of Temple City
|
239
|
656
|
City of Torrance
|
564
|
378
|
City of Vernon
|
14
|
6699
|
City of Walnut
|
94
|
308
|
City of West Covina
|
920
|
850
|
City of West Hollywood
|
255
|
690
|
City of Westlake Village
|
8
|
96
|
City of Whittier
|
681
|
779
|
Los Angeles
|
44189
|
1093
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
96
|
1170
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
146
|
1173
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
23
|
919
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
482
|
1402
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
79
|
539
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
274
|
880
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
45
|
534
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
56
|
447
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
57
|
433
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
1704
|
1961
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
116
|
375
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
1
|
172
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
49
|
688
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
790
|
1210
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
117
|
815
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
968
|
2483
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
52
|
407
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
581
|
1721
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
280
|
756
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
30
|
327
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
38
|
474
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
127
|
873
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
146
|
964
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
120
|
868
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
122
|
1073
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
128
|
428
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
289
|
1051
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
313
|
791
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
321
|
1096
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
82
|
575
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
424
|
1014
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
26
|
455
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
113
|
1111
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
208
|
460
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
29
|
872
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
479
|
1066
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
10
|
278
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
99
|
1135
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
903
|
1903
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
296
|
937
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
103
|
957
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
532
|
914
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
336
|
1562
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
127
|
745
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
193
|
664
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
293
|
672
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
9
|
374
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
223
|
1236
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
583
|
1537
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
464
|
959
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
212
|
1528
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
452
|
662
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
116
|
394
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
266
|
932
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
93
|
1152
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
480
|
929
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
32
|
702
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
345
|
817
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
238
|
1812
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
108
|
709
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
482
|
1479
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
250
|
3115
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
237
|
836
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
36
|
1149
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
50
|
1162
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
79
|
366
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
49
|
574
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
3
|
96
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
123
|
290
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
20
|
459
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
874
|
1125
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
161
|
1071
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
66
|
367
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
280
|
1161
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
178
|
737
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
766
|
1244
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
1235
|
816
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
578
|
828
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
69
|
324
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
1274
|
1655
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
9
|
234
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
283
|
645
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
1238
|
1645
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
37
|
272
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
917
|
2192
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
6
|
188
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
46
|
420
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
143
|
402
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
25
|
381
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
15
|
540
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
944
|
1232
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
40
|
863
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
22
|
520
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1162
|
1489
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
20
|
450
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
382
|
438
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
286
|
649
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
50
|
472
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
837
|
2205
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
62
|
1353
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
108
|
481
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
521
|
993
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
215
|
1054
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
1
|
155
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
1295
|
1572
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
343
|
1111
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
554
|
1403
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
57
|
581
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
31
|
356
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
8
|
613
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
4
|
215
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
183
|
658
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
20
|
583
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
350
|
1275
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
217
|
723
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
298
|
1206
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
1206
|
1294
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
92
|
272
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
335
|
1948
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
156
|
2037
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
771
|
1872
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
1298
|
2496
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
88
|
1048
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
14
|
379
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
697
|
1633
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
46
|
936
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
405
|
1466
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
218
|
538
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
187
|
497
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
938
|
1749
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
162
|
314
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
1346
|
2268
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
131
|
242
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
1187
|
3285
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
569
|
1007
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
465
|
927
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
476
|
919
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
300
|
441
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
22
|
276
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
13
|
313
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
233
|
534
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
4
|
265
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
161
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
21
|
263
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
477
|
1124
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
67
|
1368
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
72
|
1063
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
149
|
936
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
235
|
1586
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
1
|
93
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
2
|
1852
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
45
|
582
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1786
|
6568
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
126
|
749
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
95
|
723
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
28
|
637
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
1
|
314
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
3
|
124
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
8
|
321
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
36
|
813
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
32
|
605
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
2447
|
1953
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
4
|
62
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
179
|
1169
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
23
|
433
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
73
|
830
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
1
|
690
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
4
|
241
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
1325
|
2048
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
3
|
455
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
337
|
603
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
14
|
557
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
1
|
91
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
9
|
637
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
53
|
268
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
58
|
2795
|
Unincorporated – La Verne
|
7
|
343
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
30
|
424
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
1
|
150
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
52
|
400
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
5
|
304
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
203
|
901
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
7
|
400
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
23
|
572
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
2
|
154
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
35
|
981
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
1
|
114
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
20
|
213
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
34
|
876
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
3
|
1364
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
7
|
584
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
52
|
622
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
99
|
412
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
6
|
713
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
9
|
460
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
3
|
485
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
7
|
361
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
60
|
465
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
30
|
1127
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
2
|
215
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
8
|
622
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
2
|
168
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
36
|
1071
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
260
|
510
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
195
|
964
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
4
|
197
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
3
|
1124
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
46
|
247
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
5
|
3226
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
1
|
220
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
15
|
836
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
81
|
915
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
451
|
762
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
4
|
512
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
59
|
281
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
52
|
861
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
11
|
849
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
7
|
422
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
29
|
876
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
13
|
423
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
238
|
1018
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
64
|
550
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
276
|
1710
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
3
|
199
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
163
|
738
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
25
|
2626
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
123
|
1251
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
11
|
809
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
348
|
1292
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
1
|
77
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
3
|
358
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
18
|
489
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
21
|
555
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
554
|
1587
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
41
|
680
|
– Under Investigation
|
2400
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Twenty-five cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Powered by Facebook Comments