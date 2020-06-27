You Deserve it Zuckerberg: Facebook Market Value Plummets $56 Billion As Advertisers Flee

Facebook watched as $56 billion was wiped off its market value on Friday after a slew of major advertisers said they would be boycotting the social network.

The platform’s stock price plunged by more than 8 percent, with shares expected to cost $212.50 a piece when markets open on Monday, down from $235 when markets closed on Thursday.

Bloomberg reported that Facebook’s value had fallen by $56 billion, adding that the downturn had also taken $7.2 billion off of Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth.

