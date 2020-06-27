June 27, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,169 New Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the testing positivity rate. The 7-day average of daily new cases is over 1,900; an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago. There are 1,698 people currently hospitalized. This is higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks. Testing results are available for over 1,037,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the 7-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased from 5.8% two weeks ago to 8.6% today. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home and to always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,169 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twelve people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirteen people had underlying health conditions including nine people over the age of 65 years old, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. One death among the 21 reported deaths (not including the 2 deaths in Long Beach) was a resident living in a skilled nursing facility.

To date, Public Health has identified 95,371 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,285 deaths. Ninety-four percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,051 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 30 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

“So many people in our community are experiencing loss and sorrow during this pandemic. We think of you every day, and are deeply sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are at a critical moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey. Over the last few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others. With increased contact among non-household members, there are many more opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, particularly if public health directives are not followed, and the data is now showing concerning trends. We’re safer in the community only if we follow the very specific directives issued by public health. Our collective responsibility is to take immediate action, as individuals and businesses, to reverse the trends we are experiencing. The health officer Orders, and public health directives provide us with the available strategies to slow the spread. If we can’t find it in us to follow these mandates, including wearing face coverings and distancing when around others, we jeopardize our ability to move forward on the recovery journey.”

Following reports of phony mask exemption cards that depict a government seal with threatening language, Public Health warns businesses and the public that this information is false. Everyone, except children under the age of 2, should wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth any time they leave the house and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. People with medical conditions that prevent safe use of a face covering are asked to wear a face shield. Accurate information will always be distributed officially by Public Health through official channels in the form of a press release, on the Public Health website and through social media accounts @lapublichealth.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases* NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 95371 2169 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 90490 2010 — Long Beach 3643 134 — Pasadena 1238 25 Deaths 3285 23 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3071 21 — Long Beach 125 2 — Pasadena 89 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 17 6507 – 18 to 40 37045 – 41 to 65 33555 – over 65 12896 – Under Investigation 487 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 44694 – Male 45330 – Other 12 – Under Investigation 454 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 79 – Asian 3750 – Black 2744 – Hispanic/Latino 28971 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 353 – White 7971 – Other 14384 – Under Investigation 32238 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 8129 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 6 – Asian 508 – Black 342 – Hispanic/Latino 1305 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 10 – White 856 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 16 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases* Case Rate** City of Agoura Hills 51 244 City of Alhambra 405 467 City of Arcadia 154 267 City of Artesia 95 566 City of Avalon 1 26 City of Azusa 392 783 City of Baldwin Park 785 1023 City of Bell 618 1701 City of Bell Gardens 636 1477 City of Bellflower 789 1015 City of Beverly Hills 218 632 City of Bradbury 6 561 City of Burbank 542 506 City of Calabasas 117 481 City of Carson 633 675 City of Cerritos 207 413 City of Claremont 96 263 City of Commerce* 183 1400 City of Compton 1316 1317 City of Covina 365 744 City of Cudahy 427 1754 City of Culver City 197 494 City of Diamond Bar 132 230 City of Downey 1421 1244 City of Duarte 179 813 City of El Monte 1386 1182 City of El Segundo 49 292 City of Gardena 480 783 City of Glendale 1353 655 City of Glendora 283 536 City of Hawaiian Gardens 166 1131 City of Hawthorne 681 767 City of Hermosa Beach 69 351 City of Hidden Hills 4 212 City of Huntington Park 1073 1804 City of Industry 14 3204 City of Inglewood 961 846 City of Irwindale 11 754 City of La Canada Flintridge 74 358 City of La Habra Heights 15 275 City of La Mirada 306 617 City of La Puente 391 961 City of La Verne 106 318 City of Lakewood 394 490 City of Lancaster* 1032 639 City of Lawndale 190 565 City of Lomita 76 367 City of Lynwood* 1218 1691 City of Malibu 49 378 City of Manhattan Beach 121 336 City of Maywood 582 2075 City of Monrovia 274 706 City of Montebello 820 1274 City of Monterey Park 300 482 City of Norwalk 1025 952 City of Palmdale 1192 750 City of Palos Verdes Estates 50 370 City of Paramount 758 1353 City of Pico Rivera 878 1366 City of Pomona 1329 852 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 129 302 City of Redondo Beach 190 277 City of Rolling Hills 2 103 City of Rolling Hills Estates 23 283 City of Rosemead 227 410 City of San Dimas 129 374 City of San Fernando 289 1174 City of San Gabriel 223 545 City of San Marino 28 211 City of Santa Clarita 1078 489 City of Santa Fe Springs 132 719 City of Santa Monica 393 425 City of Sierra Madre 28 255 City of Signal Hill 85 721 City of South El Monte 260 1245 City of South Gate 1552 1581 City of South Pasadena 154 591 City of Temple City 235 645 City of Torrance 542 363 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 86 282 City of West Covina 835 771 City of West Hollywood 242 655 City of Westlake Village 8 96 City of Whittier 624 714 Los Angeles 42047 1040 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 94 1146 Los Angeles – Alsace 143 1149 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 23 919 Los Angeles – Arleta 450 1309 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 71 484 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 261 839 Los Angeles – Bel Air 44 522 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 52 415 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 57 433 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 1611 1854 Los Angeles – Brentwood 109 352 Los Angeles – Brookside 1 172 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 47 660 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 757 1159 Los Angeles – Carthay 113 787 Los Angeles – Central 918 2354 Los Angeles – Century City 52 407 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 548 1623 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 272 734 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 30 327 Los Angeles – Chinatown 36 449 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 122 838 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 142 937 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 113 817 Los Angeles – Crestview 116 1020 Los Angeles – Del Rey 115 384 Los Angeles – Downtown* 261 949 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 305 770 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 310 1058 Los Angeles – Echo Park 82 575 Los Angeles – El Sereno 403 964 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 23 403 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 108 1062 Los Angeles – Encino 192 425 Los Angeles – Exposition 20 601 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 444 988 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 10 278 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 92 1055 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 850 1792 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 286 905 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 101 938 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 513 882 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 325 1511 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 120 704 Los Angeles – Harbor City 183 630 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 277 635 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 9 374 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 209 1159 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 558 1471 Los Angeles – Highland Park 443 915 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 207 1492 Los Angeles – Hollywood 428 627 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 111 377 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 250 876 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 87 1078 Los Angeles – Koreatown 457 884 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 30 658 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 320 758 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 223 1698 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 96 630 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 457 1402 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 244 3040 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 225 794 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 34 1085 Los Angeles – Longwood 45 1046 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 77 356 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 45 527 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 3 96 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 118 278 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 19 436 Los Angeles – Melrose 823 1059 Los Angeles – Mid-city 157 1045 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 61 339 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 258 1069 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 167 692 Los Angeles – North Hills 740 1202 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1159 765 Los Angeles – Northridge 553 792 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 63 296 Los Angeles – Pacoima 1228 1595 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 9 234 Los Angeles – Palms 276 629 Los Angeles – Panorama City 1207 1604 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 35 258 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 889 2125 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 6 188 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 43 393 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 139 391 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 25 381 Los Angeles – Regent Square 13 468 Los Angeles – Reseda 907 1184 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 38 820 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 22 520 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1134 1453 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 18 405 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 355 407 Los Angeles – Silverlake 269 610 Los Angeles – South Carthay 46 434 Los Angeles – South Park 802 2113 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 61 1331 Los Angeles – Studio City 104 463 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 487 928 Los Angeles – Sunland 212 1039 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 1 155 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1231 1494 Los Angeles – Tarzana 329 1066 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 527 1335 Los Angeles – Thai Town 53 540 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 27 310 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 8 613 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 4 215 Los Angeles – Tujunga 174 626 Los Angeles – University Hills 19 554 Los Angeles – University Park 341 1242 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 211 703 Los Angeles – Valley Village 289 1169 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1166 1251 Los Angeles – Venice 89 263 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 319 1855 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 146 1907 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 734 1782 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1232 2369 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 83 988 Los Angeles – View Heights 15 406 Los Angeles – Watts 656 1537 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 44 895 Los Angeles – West Adams 383 1386 Los Angeles – West Hills 210 518 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 173 460 Los Angeles – West Vernon 880 1640 Los Angeles – Westchester 156 302 Los Angeles – Westlake 1304 2197 Los Angeles – Westwood 122 225 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1128 3122 Los Angeles – Wilmington 527 933 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 430 857 Los Angeles – Winnetka 447 863 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 276 406 Unincorporated – Acton 21 263 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 13 313 Unincorporated – Altadena 217 497 Unincorporated – Anaverde 4 265 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 2 161 Unincorporated – Arcadia 19 238 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 442 1041 Unincorporated – Athens Village 59 1205 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 66 974 Unincorporated – Azusa 137 860 Unincorporated – Bassett 217 1465 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 93 Unincorporated – Bradbury 2 1852 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 43 556 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1777 6535 Unincorporated – Cerritos 0 0 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 0 0 Unincorporated – Covina 117 696 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 87 662 Unincorporated – Del Aire 25 569 Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 314 Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 124 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 7 281 Unincorporated – Duarte 32 723 Unincorporated – East Covina 0 0 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 31 586 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 2295 1832 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 4 62 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 168 1097 Unincorporated – East Whittier 22 415 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 70 796 Unincorporated – El Monte 1 690 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 4 241 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1239 1915 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 3 455 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 307 549 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 14 557 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 91 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 8 567 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 47 237 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 57 2747 Unincorporated – La Verne 7 343 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 27 382 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 150 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 49 377 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 5 304 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 192 852 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 6 343 Unincorporated – Littlerock 22 547 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 2 154 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 32 897 Unincorporated – Llano 1 114 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 20 213 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 32 825 Unincorporated – Newhall 3 1364 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 7 584 Unincorporated – North Whittier 50 598 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 96 399 Unincorporated – Palmdale 6 713 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 0 0 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 9 460 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 3 485 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 6 310 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 58 449 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 27 1015 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 1 107 Unincorporated – Rosewood 8 622 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 2 168 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 34 1012 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 248 486 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 179 885 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 4 197 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 3 1124 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 39 209 Unincorporated – Saugus 5 3226 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 0 0 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 15 836 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 78 882 Unincorporated – South Whittier 408 689 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 3 384 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 55 262 Unincorporated – Sun Village 48 795 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 11 849 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 7 422 Unincorporated – Val Verde 27 816 Unincorporated – Valencia 13 423 Unincorporated – Valinda 229 980 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 60 516 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 258 1598 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 199 Unincorporated – West Carson 152 688 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 25 2626 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 115 1169 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 10 736 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 327 1214 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 1 77 Unincorporated – Westhills 3 358 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 17 462 Unincorporated – Whittier 18 476 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 522 1495 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 38 630 – Under Investigation 2182

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty cases and five deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments