June 27, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 2,169 New Cases, 23 Additional Deaths

 

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is reporting significant increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the testing positivity rate. The 7-day average of daily new cases is over 1,900; an increase from the 1,379 average two weeks ago. There are 1,698 people currently hospitalized. This is higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen in recent weeks. Testing results are available for over 1,037,000 individuals, with 9% of people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 8% to 9%, and the 7-day average of the daily positivity rate has increased from 5.8% two weeks ago to 8.6% today. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home and to always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,169 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twelve people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirteen people had underlying health conditions including nine people over the age of 65 years old, three people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old, and one person between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. One death among the 21 reported deaths (not including the 2 deaths in Long Beach) was a resident living in a skilled nursing facility.

To date, Public Health has identified 95,371 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,285 deaths. Ninety-four percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,051 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 43% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 30 cases and five deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

“So many people in our community are experiencing loss and sorrow during this pandemic. We think of you every day, and are deeply sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are at a critical moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey. Over the last few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others. With increased contact among non-household members, there are many more opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, particularly if public health directives are not followed, and the data is now showing concerning trends. We’re safer in the community only if we follow the very specific directives issued by public health. Our collective responsibility is to take immediate action, as individuals and businesses, to reverse the trends we are experiencing. The health officer Orders, and public health directives provide us with the available strategies to slow the spread. If we can’t find it in us to follow these mandates, including wearing face coverings and distancing when around others, we jeopardize our ability to move forward on the recovery journey.”

Following reports of phony mask exemption cards that depict a government seal with threatening language, Public Health warns businesses and the public that this information is false. Everyone, except children under the age of 2, should wear a face covering securely over their nose and mouth any time they leave the house and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out and about. People with medical conditions that prevent safe use of a face covering are asked to wear a face shield. Accurate information will always be distributed officially by Public Health through official channels in the form of a press release, on the Public Health website and through social media accounts @lapublichealth.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases*

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

95371

2169

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

90490

2010

— Long Beach

3643

134

— Pasadena

1238

25

Deaths

3285

23

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

3071

21

— Long Beach

125

2

— Pasadena

89

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

6507

–  18 to 40

37045

–  41 to 65

33555

–  over 65

12896

–  Under Investigation

487

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

44694

–  Male

45330

–  Other

12

–  Under Investigation

454

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

79

–  Asian

3750

–  Black

2744

–  Hispanic/Latino

28971

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

353

–  White

7971

–  Other

14384

–  Under Investigation

32238

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

8129

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

6

–  Asian

508

–  Black

342

–  Hispanic/Latino

1305

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

10

–  White

856

–  Other

28

–  Under Investigation

16

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases*

Case Rate**

City of Agoura Hills

51

244

City of Alhambra

405

467

City of Arcadia

154

267

City of Artesia

95

566

City of Avalon

1

26

City of Azusa

392

783

City of Baldwin Park

785

1023

City of Bell

618

1701

City of Bell Gardens

636

1477

City of Bellflower

789

1015

City of Beverly Hills

218

632

City of Bradbury

6

561

City of Burbank

542

506

City of Calabasas

117

481

City of Carson

633

675

City of Cerritos

207

413

City of Claremont

96

263

City of Commerce*

183

1400

City of Compton

1316

1317

City of Covina

365

744

City of Cudahy

427

1754

City of Culver City

197

494

City of Diamond Bar

132

230

City of Downey

1421

1244

City of Duarte

179

813

City of El Monte

1386

1182

City of El Segundo

49

292

City of Gardena

480

783

City of Glendale

1353

655

City of Glendora

283

536

City of Hawaiian Gardens

166

1131

City of Hawthorne

681

767

City of Hermosa Beach

69

351

City of Hidden Hills

4

212

City of Huntington Park

1073

1804

City of Industry

14

3204

City of Inglewood

961

846

City of Irwindale

11

754

City of La Canada Flintridge

74

358

City of La Habra Heights

15

275

City of La Mirada

306

617

City of La Puente

391

961

City of La Verne

106

318

City of Lakewood

394

490

City of Lancaster*

1032

639

City of Lawndale

190

565

City of Lomita

76

367

City of Lynwood*

1218

1691

City of Malibu

49

378

City of Manhattan Beach

121

336

City of Maywood

582

2075

City of Monrovia

274

706

City of Montebello

820

1274

City of Monterey Park

300

482

City of Norwalk

1025

952

City of Palmdale

1192

750

City of Palos Verdes Estates

50

370

City of Paramount

758

1353

City of Pico Rivera

878

1366

City of Pomona

1329

852

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

129

302

City of Redondo Beach

190

277

City of Rolling Hills

2

103

City of Rolling Hills Estates

23

283

City of Rosemead

227

410

City of San Dimas

129

374

City of San Fernando

289

1174

City of San Gabriel

223

545

City of San Marino

28

211

City of Santa Clarita

1078

489

City of Santa Fe Springs

132

719

City of Santa Monica

393

425

City of Sierra Madre

28

255

City of Signal Hill

85

721

City of South El Monte

260

1245

City of South Gate

1552

1581

City of South Pasadena

154

591

City of Temple City

235

645

City of Torrance

542

363

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

86

282

City of West Covina

835

771

City of West Hollywood

242

655

City of Westlake Village

8

96

City of Whittier

624

714

Los Angeles

42047

1040

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

94

1146

Los Angeles – Alsace

143

1149

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

23

919

Los Angeles – Arleta

450

1309

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

71

484

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

261

839

Los Angeles – Bel Air

44

522

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

52

415

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

57

433

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1611

1854

Los Angeles – Brentwood

109

352

Los Angeles – Brookside

1

172

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

47

660

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

757

1159

Los Angeles – Carthay

113

787

Los Angeles – Central

918

2354

Los Angeles – Century City

52

407

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

548

1623

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

272

734

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

30

327

Los Angeles – Chinatown

36

449

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

122

838

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

142

937

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

113

817

Los Angeles – Crestview

116

1020

Los Angeles – Del Rey

115

384

Los Angeles – Downtown*

261

949

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

305

770

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

310

1058

Los Angeles – Echo Park

82

575

Los Angeles – El Sereno

403

964

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

23

403

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

108

1062

Los Angeles – Encino

192

425

Los Angeles – Exposition

20

601

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

444

988

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

10

278

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

92

1055

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

850

1792

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

286

905

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

101

938

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

513

882

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

325

1511

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

120

704

Los Angeles – Harbor City

183

630

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

277

635

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

374

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

209

1159

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

558

1471

Los Angeles – Highland Park

443

915

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

207

1492

Los Angeles – Hollywood

428

627

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

111

377

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

250

876

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

87

1078

Los Angeles – Koreatown

457

884

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

30

658

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

320

758

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

223

1698

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

96

630

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

457

1402

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

244

3040

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

225

794

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

34

1085

Los Angeles – Longwood

45

1046

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

77

356

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

45

527

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

118

278

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

19

436

Los Angeles – Melrose

823

1059

Los Angeles – Mid-city

157

1045

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

61

339

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

258

1069

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

167

692

Los Angeles – North Hills

740

1202

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

1159

765

Los Angeles – Northridge

553

792

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

63

296

Los Angeles – Pacoima

1228

1595

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

9

234

Los Angeles – Palms

276

629

Los Angeles – Panorama City

1207

1604

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

35

258

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

889

2125

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

6

188

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

43

393

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

139

391

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

25

381

Los Angeles – Regent Square

13

468

Los Angeles – Reseda

907

1184

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

38

820

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

22

520

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1134

1453

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

18

405

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

355

407

Los Angeles – Silverlake

269

610

Los Angeles – South Carthay

46

434

Los Angeles – South Park

802

2113

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

61

1331

Los Angeles – Studio City

104

463

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

487

928

Los Angeles – Sunland

212

1039

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

155

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

1231

1494

Los Angeles – Tarzana

329

1066

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

527

1335

Los Angeles – Thai Town

53

540

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

27

310

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

613

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

4

215

Los Angeles – Tujunga

174

626

Los Angeles – University Hills

19

554

Los Angeles – University Park

341

1242

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

211

703

Los Angeles – Valley Village

289

1169

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

1166

1251

Los Angeles – Venice

89

263

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

319

1855

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

146

1907

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

734

1782

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

1232

2369

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

83

988

Los Angeles – View Heights

15

406

Los Angeles – Watts

656

1537

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

44

895

Los Angeles – West Adams

383

1386

Los Angeles – West Hills

210

518

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

173

460

Los Angeles – West Vernon

880

1640

Los Angeles – Westchester

156

302

Los Angeles – Westlake

1304

2197

Los Angeles – Westwood

122

225

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

1128

3122

Los Angeles – Wilmington

527

933

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

430

857

Los Angeles – Winnetka

447

863

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

276

406

Unincorporated – Acton

21

263

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

13

313

Unincorporated – Altadena

217

497

Unincorporated – Anaverde

4

265

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

161

Unincorporated – Arcadia

19

238

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

442

1041

Unincorporated – Athens Village

59

1205

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

66

974

Unincorporated – Azusa

137

860

Unincorporated – Bassett

217

1465

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93

Unincorporated – Bradbury

2

1852

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

43

556

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1777

6535

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

117

696

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

87

662

Unincorporated – Del Aire

25

569

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314

Unincorporated – Del Sur

3

124

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

7

281

Unincorporated – Duarte

32

723

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

31

586

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

2295

1832

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

168

1097

Unincorporated – East Whittier

22

415

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

70

796

Unincorporated – El Monte

1

690

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

4

241

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

1239

1915

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

455

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

307

549

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

14

557

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

567

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

47

237

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

57

2747

Unincorporated – La Verne

7

343

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

27

382

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

150

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

49

377

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

5

304

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

192

852

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

6

343

Unincorporated – Littlerock

22

547

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

32

897

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

20

213

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

32

825

Unincorporated – Newhall

3

1364

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

7

584

Unincorporated – North Whittier

50

598

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

96

399

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

713

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

9

460

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

3

485

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

6

310

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

58

449

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

27

1015

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

1

107

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

2

168

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

34

1012

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

248

486

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

179

885

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

4

197

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

3

1124

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

39

209

Unincorporated – Saugus

5

3226

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

15

836

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

78

882

Unincorporated – South Whittier

408

689

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

3

384

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

55

262

Unincorporated – Sun Village

48

795

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

11

849

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

7

422

Unincorporated – Val Verde

27

816

Unincorporated – Valencia

13

423

Unincorporated – Valinda

229

980

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

60

516

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

258

1598

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

3

199

Unincorporated – West Carson

152

688

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

25

2626

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

115

1169

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

736

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

327

1214

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

1

77

Unincorporated – Westhills

3

358

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

17

462

Unincorporated – Whittier

18

476

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

522

1495

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

38

630

–  Under Investigation

2182

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty cases and five deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

