NLMUSD Superintendent Will Retire July 1

BY BRIAN HEWS • June 22, 2020

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos News has learned that Norwalk-La Mirada School District Superintendent Hasmik Danielian, Ed.D. will be retiring July 1, 2020.

In an email to the district families Danielian wrote, “I am writing to inform you that I will be retiring on July 1 after being in education for almost 35 years, which includes nine years as Superintendent at two school districts.

“During my tenure at NLMUSD (2015-2020), we have made impressive gains in narrowing the achievement gap through our collective commitment to excellence in teaching and learning, implementation of research-based best practices, resources to support our students’ social and emotional needs, increasing the numbers of students who are college and career ready, and expanding our parent/community partnerships. Facilities modernizations and upgrades continue throughout the district thanks to the passage of Measure G, and most importantly, our schools, students, and staff continue to be recognized at the county, state and national levels in academics, technology, college career readiness, the Arts, athletics, and so much more.”

“In keeping with the tradition of excellence at NLMUSD, I am pleased to announce that the Board of Education has appointed John Lopez as Superintendent effective July 1. John is an experienced administrator who has served in different leadership roles in K-12. I hope that you will continue to stay involved with the education of your children and will give your full support to Mr. Lopez in his new role as Superintendent. Please click on the link below to meet John.”

“It has certainly been my honor and pleasure to serve your students and our two great communities for the past five years as your Superintendent. NLMUSD will always have a special place in my heart, and I will always be proud of our collective accomplishments.”

Bio of John Lopez:

John M. Lopez has over 23 years of experience in education as a teacher, site administrator at every school level (elementary, middle, and high school), and as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. He started his career in education as an elementary teacher at El Rancho Unified School District, where he served for 15 years in various roles. From there, Mr. Lopez went on to become the leader of Human Resources and part of the Executive Cabinet at Oceanview School District and then Charter Oak Unified School District. For the past 4 years, he has served as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District.

Mr. Lopez is recognized by employees and community members for his integrity, collaborative nature, and passion for doing what is best for students. His style of leadership is authentic, open, transparent, and relational; he serves as a model for others. He is a systems-thinker and has been instrumental in improving processes, whether as a principal or district-level administrator, that have resulted in positive student outcomes. As Principal of North Park Middle School, he was recognized for dramatically increasing student achievement.

As Assistant Superintendent, he increased the efficiency of the human resources departments as well as obtained outstanding results by promoting positive labor relations. Through his leadership and focus on relationships, he has worked collaboratively with key stakeholders to build institutional capacity that promotes college and career-ready students. Throughout his career, Mr. Lopez has earned various honors and awards, including his most recent accomplishments as the 2018 ACSA Human Resources Administrator of the Year (Region 14) and the 2019 Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Administrator of the Year Award.

Mr. Lopez received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from CSU Long Beach; a Master’s Degree in Education and teacher credential from Whittier College; and currently, he is pursuing his Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern California. He advocates for high expectations, educational equity, and support for students by ensuring that teachers and administrators are well-supported. He seeks to understand how social systems and people work together to obtain the desired results for students.

Mr. Lopez is supported by his loving family. His wife of 26 years is also an educator and current employee of Los Angeles County Office of Education. His son currently attends Biola University where he is pursuing a master’s degree in Classical Theology, and his daughter, is a Communication Studies undergraduate student at CSU Long Beach.

