Socialize

June 16, 2020 L.A. County COVID-19 Report: 1,337 New Cases, 33 Additional Deaths, 2,959 Total

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 33 new deaths and 1,337 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Twenty-four people who died were over the age of 65 years old, eight people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Twenty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 65 years old and eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.

To date, Public Health has identified 75,084 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 2,959 deaths. Ninety-three percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 2,748 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 42% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 28% among White residents, 17% among Asian residents, 11% among African American residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 44 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. There are 1,288 people who are currently hospitalized, 31% of these people are in the ICU and 25% are on ventilators. Testing capacity continues to increase in LA County, with testing results available for nearly 841,000 individuals and 8% of people testing positive.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many families who are grieving for loved ones lost to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to you, and we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Thank you for continuing to look out for each other by following protocols for reopening, keeping physical distancing and always wearing cloth face coverings when around other people. These are significant actions – and with an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19, these actions are absolutely necessary to make sure we continue to slow the spread.”

As the recovery journey continues, successful reopening depends on businesses and individuals carefully following distancing and infection control directives.  Because this virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted among people in contact with each other, everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control directives and wear a clean cloth face covering that securely covers both your nose and mouth when in contact with other people not in your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive for COVID-19. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health issued a modified Health Officer Order designed to help move the county of Los Angeles into stage 3 of California’s Pandemic Resilience Roadmap. The modified Health Officer Order allows for the following sectors to reopen once they implement the required protocols for infection control and distancing:

  • Gyms and fitness facilities
  • Pro-league arenas without live audiences
  • Day camps
  • Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
  • Campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
  • Music, film and television production
  • Hotels for leisure travel

As with all businesses that are permitted to reopen, the Health Officer Order contains protocols for reopening to ensure it is done as safely as possible for employees, customers and residents. Employees and visitors to these businesses need to wear a cloth face covering when around other people and practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet at all times. Some employees may also be required to wear face shields. The directives are contained in sector-specific protocols that guide re-opening and are available online. It is important for everyone to follow the directives and to do their part every day to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Please see additional information below:

 

Total Cases

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

75084

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

71402

— Long Beach

2634

— Pasadena

1048

Deaths

2959

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

2761

— Long Beach

114

— Pasadena

84

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  0 to 17

4545

–  18 to 40

27987

–  41 to 65

27235

–  over 65

11243

–  Under Investigation

392

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Female

35051

–  Male

35983

–  Other

10

–  Under Investigation

358

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

62

–  Asian

3494

–  Black

2442

–  Hispanic/Latino

26039

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

316

–  White

7193

–  Other

9906

–  Under Investigation

21950

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

7400

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

3

–  Asian

464

–  Black

311

–  Hispanic/Latino

1144

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

9

–  White

783

–  Other

34

–  Under Investigation

13

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

39

187

City of Alhambra

292

337

City of Arcadia

110

190

City of Artesia

64

381

City of Avalon

0

0

City of Azusa

283

566

City of Baldwin Park

535

697

City of Bell

497

1368

City of Bell Gardens

469

1089

City of Bellflower

575

740

City of Beverly Hills

176

510

City of Bradbury

4

374

City of Burbank

447

417

City of Calabasas

98

403

City of Carson

545

581

City of Cerritos

160

320

City of Claremont

71

195

City of Commerce*

132

1010

City of Compton

980

981

City of Covina

263

536

City of Cudahy

357

1466

City of Culver City

176

441

City of Diamond Bar

92

160

City of Downey

1068

935

City of Duarte

154

699

City of El Monte

969

826

City of El Segundo

39

232

City of Gardena

363

592

City of Glendale

1170

567

City of Glendora

196

371

City of Hawaiian Gardens

120

818

City of Hawthorne

552

622

City of Hermosa Beach

45

229

City of Hidden Hills

3

159

City of Huntington Park

799

1343

City of Industry

12

2746

City of Inglewood

770

678

City of Irwindale

5

343

City of La Canada Flintridge

57

275

City of La Habra Heights

12

220

City of La Mirada

234

472

City of La Puente

240

590

City of La Verne

47

141

City of Lakewood

286

356

City of Lancaster*

783

485

City of Lawndale

162

482

City of Lomita

58

280

City of Lynwood*

958

1330

City of Malibu

41

316

City of Manhattan Beach

89

247

City of Maywood

453

1615

City of Monrovia

194

500

City of Montebello

610

948

City of Monterey Park

230

369

City of Norwalk

754

701

City of Palmdale

959

603

City of Palos Verdes Estates

46

340

City of Paramount

565

1009

City of Pico Rivera

713

1109

City of Pomona

874

561

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

109

255

City of Redondo Beach

165

240

City of Rolling Hills

2

103

City of Rolling Hills Estates

18

222

City of Rosemead

167

302

City of San Dimas

92

267

City of San Fernando

247

1004

City of San Gabriel

186

454

City of San Marino

24

181

City of Santa Clarita

907

411

City of Santa Fe Springs

103

561

City of Santa Monica

340

368

City of Sierra Madre

21

191

City of Signal Hill

54

458

City of South El Monte

184

881

City of South Gate

1105

1126

City of South Pasadena

137

526

City of Temple City

193

529

City of Torrance

457

306

City of Vernon

5

2392

City of Walnut

63

206

City of West Covina

562

519

City of West Hollywood

203

549

City of Westlake Village

7

84

City of Whittier

467

534

Los Angeles

34052

842

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

73

890

Los Angeles – Alsace

87

699

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

1

2500

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

21

839

Los Angeles – Arleta

351

1021

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

57

389

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

215

691

Los Angeles – Bel Air

39

463

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

43

343

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

45

342

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

1207

1389

Los Angeles – Brentwood

92

297

Los Angeles – Brookside

1

172

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

36

506

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

628

962

Los Angeles – Carthay

90

627

Los Angeles – Central

670

1718

Los Angeles – Century City

41

321

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

435

1288

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

235

634

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

23

251

Los Angeles – Chinatown

28

349

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

98

673

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

118

779

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

96

694

Los Angeles – Crestview

98

862

Los Angeles – Del Rey

96

321

Los Angeles – Downtown*

204

742

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

225

568

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

256

874

Los Angeles – Echo Park

64

449

Los Angeles – El Sereno

284

679

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

18

315

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

75

737

Los Angeles – Encino

158

350

Los Angeles – Exposition

16

481

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

352

784

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

10

278

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

68

780

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

653

1376

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

236

747

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

93

864

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

447

768

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

257

1195

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

98

575

Los Angeles – Harbor City

145

499

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

204

468

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

9

374

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

180

998

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

456

1202

Los Angeles – Highland Park

345

713

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

183

1319

Los Angeles – Hollywood

342

501

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

90

306

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

202

708

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

69

855

Los Angeles – Koreatown

376

727

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

25

548

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

258

611

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

153

1165

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

74

486

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

386

1184

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

230

2866

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

192

677

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

35

1117

Los Angeles – Longwood

32

743

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

65

301

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

33

387

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

3

96

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

95

224

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

15

344

Los Angeles – Melrose

696

896

Los Angeles – Mid-city

140

931

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

48

267

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

209

866

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

132

547

Los Angeles – North Hills

614

997

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

925

611

Los Angeles – Northridge

439

629

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

62

291

Los Angeles – Pacoima

1023

1329

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

8

208

Los Angeles – Palms

227

517

Los Angeles – Panorama City

1039

1381

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

24

177

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

748

1788

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

5

156

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

36

329

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

109

306

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

20

305

Los Angeles – Regent Square

10

360

Los Angeles – Reseda

776

1013

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

33

712

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

15

355

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1034

1325

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

13

293

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

286

328

Los Angeles – Silverlake

220

499

Los Angeles – South Carthay

40

378

Los Angeles – South Park

618

1628

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

54

1178

Los Angeles – Studio City

89

397

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

402

766

Los Angeles – Sunland

182

892

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

1

155

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

1047

1271

Los Angeles – Tarzana

291

942

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

424

1074

Los Angeles – Thai Town

42

428

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

23

264

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

8

613

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

3

161

Los Angeles – Tujunga

143

514

Los Angeles – University Hills

16

467

Los Angeles – University Park

276

1005

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

175

583

Los Angeles – Valley Village

251

1015

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

966

1037

Los Angeles – Venice

74

218

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

235

1366

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

118

1541

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

548

1331

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

953

1833

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

70

833

Los Angeles – View Heights

11

298

Los Angeles – Watts

489

1146

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

35

712

Los Angeles – West Adams

320

1158

Los Angeles – West Hills

180

444

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

103

274

Los Angeles – West Vernon

684

1275

Los Angeles – Westchester

125

242

Los Angeles – Westlake

1060

1786

Los Angeles – Westwood

95

176

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

954

2641

Los Angeles – Wilmington

408

722

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

332

662

Los Angeles – Winnetka

372

718

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

208

306

Unincorporated – Acton

17

213

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

9

216

Unincorporated – Altadena

186

426

Unincorporated – Anaverde

2

133

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

2

161

Unincorporated – Arcadia

13

163

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

331

780

Unincorporated – Athens Village

48

980

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

45

664

Unincorporated – Azusa

103

647

Unincorporated – Bassett

160

1080

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

1

93

Unincorporated – Bradbury

0

0

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

39

505

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1721

6329

Unincorporated – Cerritos

0

0

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

0

0

Unincorporated – Covina

74

440

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

65

495

Unincorporated – Del Aire

18

410

Unincorporated – Del Rey

1

314

Unincorporated – Del Sur

2

83

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

6

241

Unincorporated – Duarte

22

497

Unincorporated – East Covina

0

0

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

24

454

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

1741

1390

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

4

62

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

121

790

Unincorporated – East Whittier

17

320

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

62

705

Unincorporated – El Monte

0

0

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

3

181

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

949

1467

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

3

455

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

226

404

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

10

398

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

1

91

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

8

567

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

37

187

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

43

2072

Unincorporated – La Verne

6

294

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

25

354

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

1

150

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

33

254

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

4

243

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

149

661

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

3

171

Unincorporated – Littlerock

17

423

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

2

154

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

27

757

Unincorporated – Llano

1

114

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

16

170

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

23

593

Unincorporated – Newhall

1

455

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

6

501

Unincorporated – North Whittier

24

287

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

75

312

Unincorporated – Palmdale

6

713

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

0

0

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

4

204

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

1

162

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

4

206

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

48

372

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

22

827

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

1

107

Unincorporated – Rosewood

8

622

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

2

168

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

30

893

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

197

386

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

135

668

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

2

98

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

3

1124

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains

28

150

Unincorporated – Saugus

5

3226

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

0

0

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

10

557

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

60

678

Unincorporated – South Whittier

263

444

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

0

0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

41

196

Unincorporated – Sun Village

26

431

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

8

617

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

7

422

Unincorporated – Val Verde

23

695

Unincorporated – Valencia

12

391

Unincorporated – Valinda

164

702

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

45

387

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

196

1214

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

2

132

Unincorporated – West Carson

127

575

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

24

2521

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

63

641

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

10

736

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

250

929

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

0

0

Unincorporated – Westhills

0

0

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

16

434

Unincorporated – Whittier

15

396

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

378

1083

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

21

348

–  Under Investigation

1853

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Forty-four cases previously reported were not in  Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.