The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens Hosts Community Food Giveaway

The Gardens Casino partnered with AFSCME Local 36 Management and the L.A. Regional Food Bank to provide food to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

By Tammye McDuff

Beginning bright and early on Wednesday, June 10, the Gardens Casino opened up their parking lot to host a drive-thru community food giveaway. The event was planned in partnership with AFSCME Local 36 Management and the L.A. Regional Food bank, and was open to all those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

The idea began when the Casino shut down, displacing over 2,000 employees. Hours for city employees have also been reduced in numerous labor forces within City. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union, AFSCME Local 36, wanted to step up and help out. It took a mere two weeks to get everything organized. The casino donated snacks and beverages, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office (D-Lakewood) sponsored lunch for all volunteers.

Further event partners and sponsors include the City of Hawaiian Gardens, L.A. County Federation of Labor, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, Congress member Linda Sanchez, and State Senator Bob Archuleta.

This is one of the biggest food distributions, to date, that has been organized in the Gateway Cities area. Each vehicle received a 10lb bag of potatoes, and three 20lb boxes of food. One box contained a variety of vegetables and fruits; one had meat and poultry and the third box contained dairy products. The organizers were prepared to distribute to 1,200 families.

Keith Sharp, General Counsel for Gardens Casino told HMG,” We are very pleased to be part of this food giveaway along with the LA Regional Food Bank and the City of Hawaiian Gardens City Officials to do what we can to give a little relief to our community which has been devastated by the pandemic.” Sharp added that the line of vehicles had been stretched around the Casino, which really shows the need.”This is tremendous, and kudos to all of our partners in this. I am more impressed than I thought I would be! This is quite the production.”

Hawaiian Gardens Mayor Jesse Alvarado added, “Because of the challenges of CoVID-19, and people being laid off, we are grateful for all those who have contributed to getting this organized. Our intention as the city is provide as much as we can during these incredibly challenging times.”

