Montebello Charter School ‘Favored’ by State Commission, Approval Needed by Board of Education

BY BRIAN HEWS

On a 7-2 vote, a state commission voted in favor of TIME Community School’s plan for a local high school in Montebello.

Charters have been rejected by the Montebello School Board, and the commission’s vote still needs to be approved by the state Board of Education.

The school plans to open in 2021.

TIME’s petition was rejected earlier this year by the Los Angeles County Board of Education, the BOE basically indicated they did not think the school would be successful enrolling only 110 students.

